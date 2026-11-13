Lander’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in home health and emergency services. If you like patient care with a side of Wyoming adventure, these are worth a look.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice Location: Lander, WY (home health)

(home health) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about helping patients stay safe and independent at home. You’ll follow the plan of care, teach families, and enjoy strong benefits like PTO, 401(k) match, and education support.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice Location: Lander, WY (home health)

(home health) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you want one-on-one time with patients in their homes. You’ll focus on daily living skills, follow physician orders, and work with a team that offers solid benefits and growth opportunities.

Employer: Priority OnDemand / Frontier Ambulance

Priority OnDemand / Frontier Ambulance Location: Lander & Riverton, WY (Fremont County)

(Fremont County) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed, $5,000 EMT sign-on bonus with 24‑month commitment

If you want field experience and adventure, this 911 and interfacility role serves about 9,000 patients a year in the Wind River Valley. Comes with market-competitive pay, full benefits, PTO, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Village Caregiving

Location: Lander, WY

Type: Part-time (plus full-time & PRN options mentioned)

(plus full-time & PRN options mentioned) Salary: $17–$22 per hour, paid semi‑monthly

Great fit if you enjoy one-on-one care and flexible hours. You’ll help with daily tasks, companionship, light housekeeping, and medication reminders, with options to grow your skills.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.