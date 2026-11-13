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Lander
🏥 Lander, WY Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Home Health & EMT Roles
8 days ago
Lander’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in home health and emergency services. If you like patient care with a side of Wyoming adventure, these are worth a look.
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) – Home Health, Full Time
- Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
- Location: Lander, WY (home health)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about helping patients stay safe and independent at home. You’ll follow the plan of care, teach families, and enjoy strong benefits like PTO, 401(k) match, and education support.
Occupational Therapist (OT) – Home Health, Full Time
- Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
- Location: Lander, WY (home health)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you want one-on-one time with patients in their homes. You’ll focus on daily living skills, follow physician orders, and work with a team that offers solid benefits and growth opportunities.
Emergency Medical Technician (Basic & Advanced)
- Employer: Priority OnDemand / Frontier Ambulance
- Location: Lander & Riverton, WY (Fremont County)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed, $5,000 EMT sign-on bonus with 24‑month commitment
If you want field experience and adventure, this 911 and interfacility role serves about 9,000 patients a year in the Wind River Valley. Comes with market-competitive pay, full benefits, PTO, and flexible schedules.
CNA – In Home Caregiver
- Employer: Village Caregiving
- Location: Lander, WY
- Type: Part-time (plus full-time & PRN options mentioned)
- Salary: $17–$22 per hour, paid semi‑monthly
Great fit if you enjoy one-on-one care and flexible hours. You’ll help with daily tasks, companionship, light housekeeping, and medication reminders, with options to grow your skills.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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