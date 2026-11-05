🏥 Lander, WY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lander’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and home health teams looking for skilled, caring people. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work in a small mountain town, these are worth a look.

Employer: SageWest Health Care

SageWest Health Care Location: Lander, WY

Type: Full-time, 6:30am–3:00pm

Pay/Bonus: $15,000 sign-on bonus (salary not listed)

You’ll handle decontamination, assembly, packaging, and sterilization of surgical instruments and equipment for the hospital. This role is ideal if you’re CRCST or CBSPD certified, have 1–2 years of sterile processing or surgical services experience, and want a steady daytime schedule with a strong bonus.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Lander, WY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Provide spiritual and emotional support to hospice patients and their families in their homes. This is a good fit if you’re ordained or have an ecclesiastical endorsement, have experience with end-of-life care, and want strong benefits like PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and education support.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Lander, WY (travel assignment)

Type: Full-time travel RN

Pay: Competitive hourly rate + tax-free stipend (if eligible)

Travel MedSurg/Tele role with one recruiter handling you from start to finish and no mid-contract pay cuts. You’ll get access to multiple partner facilities, referral bonuses (up to $1,000), and license reimbursement if you need a new state license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.