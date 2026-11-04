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🏥 Lander, WY Travel RN Jobs – Multiple High-Pay Med Surg & ICU Roles
Lander’s hospitals are busy and leaning hard on travel nurses right now. If you’re an RN who likes wide-open spaces and solid contracts, this week looks strong.
Clinical RN – Med Surg (Days, Travel Contract)
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at SageWest Health Care)
- Location: Lander, WY
- Type: Travel / Contract (8, 10, or 13 weeks)
- Estimated pay: $63.75–$66.30/hour (min/max pay rate listed)
Day-shift Med Surg travel role at the local community hospital, with guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, 401(k) with match, and free private furnished housing or tax-free subsidy. Good fit if you have 1+ year acute care experience and want a shorter contract with options to extend.
RN – MedSurg / Tele (Travel Program)
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Lander, WY
- Type: Full-time travel
- Salary: Not listed (competitive hourly + possible tax-free stipend)
MedSurg/Tele travel spot with one recruiter from start to finish, no pay cuts mid-contract, and referral bonuses up to $1,000. Nice if you want a steady travel partner and options at multiple health systems.
Travel Med Surg RN – Days – $1,998/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Lander, WY
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour day shifts
- Estimated pay: $1,998 per week (includes taxable + tax-free stipends, per listing)
Day-shift Med Surg contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, and paid, private, pet-friendly housing options. Good for RNs who want daylight hours plus strong travel perks.
Travel Med Surg RN – Nights – $1,998/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Lander, WY
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts
- Estimated pay: $1,998 per week (includes taxable + tax-free stipends, per listing)
Same Med Surg package as the day role, but on nights—great if you like quieter floors, night differentials, and the same day-one benefits and housing support.
Travel ICU RN – Nights – $2,116/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Lander, WY
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts
- Estimated pay: $2,116 per week (includes taxable + tax-free stipends, per listing)
Night-shift ICU contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, license/cert reimbursement, and wellness programs. Ideal if you have strong critical care skills and want higher weekly pay plus full travel benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these recruiters can show you similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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