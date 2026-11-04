🏥 Lander, WY Travel RN Jobs – Multiple High-Pay Med Surg & ICU Roles

Lander’s hospitals are busy and leaning hard on travel nurses right now. If you’re an RN who likes wide-open spaces and solid contracts, this week looks strong.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at SageWest Health Care )

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at ) Location: Lander, WY

Type: Travel / Contract (8, 10, or 13 weeks)

Estimated pay: $63.75–$66.30/hour (min/max pay rate listed)

Day-shift Med Surg travel role at the local community hospital, with guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, 401(k) with match, and free private furnished housing or tax-free subsidy. Good fit if you have 1+ year acute care experience and want a shorter contract with options to extend.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Lander, WY

Type: Full-time travel

Salary: Not listed (competitive hourly + possible tax-free stipend)

MedSurg/Tele travel spot with one recruiter from start to finish, no pay cuts mid-contract, and referral bonuses up to $1,000. Nice if you want a steady travel partner and options at multiple health systems.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Lander, WY

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour day shifts

Estimated pay: $1,998 per week (includes taxable + tax-free stipends, per listing)

Day-shift Med Surg contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, and paid, private, pet-friendly housing options. Good for RNs who want daylight hours plus strong travel perks.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Lander, WY

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts

Estimated pay: $1,998 per week (includes taxable + tax-free stipends, per listing)

Same Med Surg package as the day role, but on nights—great if you like quieter floors, night differentials, and the same day-one benefits and housing support.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Lander, WY

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts

Estimated pay: $2,116 per week (includes taxable + tax-free stipends, per listing)

Night-shift ICU contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, license/cert reimbursement, and wellness programs. Ideal if you have strong critical care skills and want higher weekly pay plus full travel benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these recruiters can show you similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.