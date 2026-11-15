Lancaster has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups are waiting for you.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Adoption fee: $10

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Lancaster, TX)

Source: adoptapet

About Panini:

Panini was first rescued as a 6‑month‑old pup found outside a Walmart parking lot. She has lived with her current family for about 6 years, but they must rehome her due to having too many animals and financial strain.

She is described as sassy, sweet, and very intelligent. Panini is mainly house-trained and prefers to go indoors, but she will also go outside. She likes to dress up and go on car rides, and is good with other animals and people.

👉 Meet Panini and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Pug mix

Chihuahua / Pug mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Lancaster Animal Shelter

Source: adoptapet

Doc Pawlliday is a young black Chihuahua/Pug mix at Lancaster Animal Shelter. Details about his personality and training aren’t fully listed, but as a young dog, he may have plenty of energy and curiosity.

If you’re looking for a smaller companion and are ready to help a young dog learn and grow, Doc Pawlliday could be a great match.

👉 Meet Doc Pawlliday and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Norfolk Terrier mix

Norfolk Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Lancaster Animal Shelter

Source: adoptapet

Hennie is an adult Norfolk Terrier mix with a soft tan/yellow/fawn coat. She’s currently waiting at Lancaster Animal Shelter for someone to give her a second chance.

Her listing doesn’t share many details yet, but Norfolk Terrier mixes are often small, sturdy dogs who enjoy being close to their people. Hennie may be a wonderful fit for someone looking for a loyal companion.

👉 Meet Hennie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lancaster, TX, please consider visiting Lancaster Animal Shelter or contacting Panini’s owner through her listing. Sharing these dogs’ profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.