🚚 Lancaster, TX Logistics Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lancaster’s warehouses are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work that keeps goods moving, these local logistics roles are worth a look.

Employer: Capstone Logistics, LLC

Capstone Logistics, LLC Location: Lancaster, TX

Salary: $70,000/year + bonus potential

Type: Full-time, Sunday–Thursday, 9 pm–finish

This is a step-up leadership role where you run nightly warehouse operations, coach a team, and help manage budgets and safety. Good fit if you have 2+ years supervising in distribution/transportation and want a path to running your own site, with benefits after 30 days and paid training.

Employer: UNFI

Location: Lancaster, TX

Salary: Competitive hourly wage (not listed)

Competitive hourly wage (not listed) Type: Full-time, Sun–Wed, 9:00 am–7:30 pm

This role is more clerical and office-based inside the warehouse—handling paperwork, emails, and logistics tasks that keep freight organized. Great if you know Excel, 10-key, and warehouse processes and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: McKinley Paper and Packaging Company

Location: Lancaster, TX

Salary: $24.00–$26.00/hour

Type: Full-time, 40–50 hours/week, in person

You’ll coordinate outbound loads, walk the floor to check orders, schedule carriers, and handle billing and shipping paperwork. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable in both office and warehouse settings, and want solid benefits like 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—logistics skills transfer well, and local employers often promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.