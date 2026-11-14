Lancaster’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to advanced clinical work. Here are several local roles with flexible hours and room to build your skills.

Employer: Active Day

Active Day Location: Lancaster, SC

Type: Part-time (weekends, 3–6 hours/day between 6:30am–6:30pm)

Pay/Benefits: Competitive hourly wages; benefits, 401(k, PTO for eligible staff; training and clinical support

Hands-on caregiving role helping seniors and adults with special needs stay safely at home. You’ll assist with daily living, light housekeeping, meals, errands, and basic health monitoring, with flexible shifts and strong team support.

Employer: MEP Health

Location: Lancaster, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Not listed

Certified Surgical Technologist role in an academic medical setting. You’ll prep operating rooms, manage sterile instruments, and assist surgeons and nurses during procedures while working closely with a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Location: Lancaster, SC

Type: PRN / Part-time, per-visit

Pay: $90–$115 per completed assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month for 20–100 visits)

(about for 20–100 visits) Schedule: You set your own availability, 7 days/week, 8am–7pm

You set your own availability, Benefits: Mileage reimbursement, 401(k), referral bonuses, limited voluntary benefits, CE access; potential to move into full-time with sign-on bonus

Great fit for NPs who like autonomy and one-on-one time with adult/geriatric patients. You’ll do in-depth in-home health assessments, order basic tests, and coordinate with PCPs and care teams to close care gaps.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.