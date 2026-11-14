Lancaster has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a home of their own. Each of these pups is at Lancaster County Animal Shelter and hoping to meet their new family soon.

Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)

Hound mix (unknown type) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Lancaster County Animal Shelter

Phone: (803) 286-8103 ext.2

Paxton is a handsome young hound mix with a warm, chestnut coat. If you love that classic hound look and energy, he could be a great match for you.

👉 Meet Paxton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Lancaster County Animal Shelter

Phone: (803) 286-8103 ext.2

Java (also listed as Daisy) is a striking black-and-white pittie mix. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving, stable home.

👉 Meet Java(Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)

Hound mix (unknown type) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Lancaster County Animal Shelter

Phone: (803) 286-8103 ext.2

Harlow is a young brindle hound mix with a beautiful patterned coat. She’s at a great age to bond closely with her new family and learn the house rules.

👉 Meet Harlow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with black

Brown/Chocolate with black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Lancaster County Animal Shelter

Phone: (803) 286-8103 ext.2

Jackson is a handsome brown-and-black pittie mix. As an adult, he’s ready to move from shelter life to couch life with someone who will love him for good.

👉 Meet Jackson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Lancaster, SC and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Lancaster County Animal Shelter or calling (803) 286-8103 ext.2 to ask about these pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.