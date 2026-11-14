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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Lancaster, SC
Lancaster has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a home of their own. Each of these pups is at Lancaster County Animal Shelter and hoping to meet their new family soon.
Paxton
- Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Lancaster County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (803) 286-8103 ext.2
Paxton is a handsome young hound mix with a warm, chestnut coat. If you love that classic hound look and energy, he could be a great match for you.
👉 Meet Paxton and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Java(Daisy
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Lancaster County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (803) 286-8103 ext.2
Java (also listed as Daisy) is a striking black-and-white pittie mix. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving, stable home.
👉 Meet Java(Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Harlow
- Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Lancaster County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (803) 286-8103 ext.2
Harlow is a young brindle hound mix with a beautiful patterned coat. She’s at a great age to bond closely with her new family and learn the house rules.
👉 Meet Harlow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jackson
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Lancaster County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (803) 286-8103 ext.2
Jackson is a handsome brown-and-black pittie mix. As an adult, he’s ready to move from shelter life to couch life with someone who will love him for good.
👉 Meet Jackson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Lancaster, SC and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Lancaster County Animal Shelter or calling (803) 286-8103 ext.2 to ask about these pups.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.