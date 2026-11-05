🛒 Lancaster, SC Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Lancaster’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring across town. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 1205 N. Main St, Lancaster, SC 29720

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the shift at a busy convenience store while still working the register and helping customers. This one stands out for flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends) plus medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, 401(k) with company match, tuition reimbursement, and paid training.

Employer: Sally Beauty

Location: Lancaster, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you love hair, makeup, and skincare. You’ll help customers pick products, set up displays, share promos, and enroll shoppers in the loyalty program, with product discounts, free samples, and training on the latest beauty trends.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Lancaster, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like organizing and keeping things stocked. You’ll set up displays, check in and price stock, keep the showroom full and clean, and sometimes help at the register or with deliveries, with access to PTO, 401(k) with contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, and health benefits.

If something here looks like a match, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.