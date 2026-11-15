Lancaster’s manufacturing scene is busy, and engineering talent is in demand. If you like solving problems on the plant floor and also enjoy some work-from-home time, this one’s worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a long-established manufacturing company)

CyberCoders (for a long-established manufacturing company) Location: Lancaster, PA (hybrid – regular site visits + some travel)

(hybrid – regular site visits + some travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll design, test, and improve packaging systems so products ship safely, meet regulations, and stay cost-effective. The role is hands-on with the production line: running trials, improving OEE, solving packaging defects, and working closely with operations, quality, and suppliers.

Good fit if you have:

5+ years packaging engineering in a manufacturing environment

packaging engineering in a manufacturing environment Degree in Packaging, Mechanical, Industrial, or related Engineering (or equivalent experience)

(or equivalent experience) Experience with FAT/SAT, CAD tools (SolidWorks, AutoCAD), and Lean/Six Sigma methods

Perks called out: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, bonus, and a hybrid schedule. Apply via LinkedIn or email your resume (Word format) to the recruiter listed in the posting, following their subject line instructions.

If this role sounds close but not perfect, still save it and share with a friend—Lancaster’s engineering market is active, and similar openings tend to follow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.