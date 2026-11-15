Lancaster has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being out in the community. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Private Household

Private Household Location: Lancaster, PA (in-home)

(in-home) Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week)

Pay: $25–$35/hour

Work one-on-one with a teen girl with Down syndrome and autism in her home and community. Flexible schedule (after school, evenings, some weekends) and a chance to use real ABA/behavior skills to help her communicate better and enjoy daily life.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (Humana)

Location: Lancaster, PA (home visits)

(home visits) Type: PRN / variable part-time

Estimated Pay Range (for 40 hrs/wk): $64,000–$87,500/year (actual pay scaled to PRN hours)

Support home health patients with discharge planning, community resources, and emotional support. Good fit if you’re a licensed social worker with at least 1 year in healthcare and you like flexible hours, local travel, and working on an interdisciplinary care team.

Employer: Keystone Human Services

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.50/hour

Lead two or more community programs that support people with intellectual disabilities. You’ll supervise staff, help with care plans, and keep services person-centered and community-focused, with benefits like PTO, health insurance, and a 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.