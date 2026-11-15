Lancaster’s food scene is busy, and kitchens here are hiring for both back-of-house and front-of-house roles. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with evening and weekend options.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Part-time (15–25 hrs/week, evenings)

Pay: $14.00 – $17.00/hour

Keep the kitchen moving during the evening rush by washing dishes, cookware, and equipment, plus light bussing and basic prep. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet and want to learn kitchen basics—no experience required.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week, weekends)

Pay: $14.00 – $17.00/hour

Support the kitchen with food prep, cleaning, and safe food handling on weekends. Great if you already have some kitchen or food service experience and want steady weekend hours.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time (35–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00 – $21.00/hour

Benefits: Employee discount

Cook menu items to order, follow recipes, and keep your station clean and organized. Scratch kitchen experience helps but isn’t required—solid basics, reliability, and teamwork matter most, and applicants with a criminal record are welcome.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Part-time / Other (20–30 hrs/week)

Pay: $5.00 – $10.00/hour (plus tips)

(plus tips) Benefits: Employee discount

Serve guests, run Toast POS, and mix tiki-style drinks while keeping the bar and dining area tidy. Best for someone with restaurant and bar experience who can juggle orders, drinks, and guest service in a busy setting; applicants with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in hours and duties once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.