Lancaster’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: RE-BATH

RE-BATH Location: Lancaster, PA (travel across Central PA and into MD)

(travel across Central PA and into MD) Type: Full-time, W2

Pay: $20–$24/hour + production bonuses (up to $100/day) + OT at time-and-a-half

Lead full bathroom remodels from demo to final walk-through using company-supplied materials, often with a 2-person crew. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years of carpentry/remodeling experience, like working independently, and want strong bonus potential plus benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO).

Employer: Pro Mechanical Services

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26–$35/hour + 15% shift differential for 2nd shift

Work in a manufacturing setting installing and maintaining industrial electrical systems, including conduit, wiring, motors, and control panels. Good fit if you already have industrial electrical experience, can read schematics, and want weekly pay plus health, dental, and vision after 90 days.

Employer: Garrety Glass – Betterliving Sunrooms (Howells Glass)

Location: Lancaster, PA 17603

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50–$29/hour, OT available

Install windows, shower doors, and other residential products with paid travel from the Lancaster shop in a company vehicle. You’ll work four 10-hour days (Mon–Thu, 6:00am–4:30pm) and get a strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid training).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. Share this with a friend who’s handy and looking for a better gig.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.