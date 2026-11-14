Lancaster’s admin job scene is steady right now, with a nice mix of office, healthcare, and community roles. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Union Community Care

Union Community Care Location: Lancaster, PA 17602

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk meets patient advocate in this role. You’ll greet patients, handle check-in, manage appointments and insurance details, and help people understand their treatment plans and costs in a busy community health setting.

Employer: The Jay Group

Location: Lancaster, PA (PA warehouses)

(PA warehouses) Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely full-time (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Support warehouse operations and client services behind the scenes. You’ll manage orders, update spreadsheets and reports, help with billing, and jump in on picking/packing when needed—good fit if you like fast-paced, detail-heavy work.

Employer: Housing Development Corporation MidAtlantic

Location: Quarryville, PA (Oak Bottom Village 2) – greater Lancaster area

– greater Lancaster area Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the office at an affordable housing community and support residents day to day. You’ll handle clerical tasks, resident files, notices, and events—great if you want admin work with a clear community impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.