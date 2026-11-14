Lancaster’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being on the move, these driving jobs offer steady routes and room to grow.

Employer: CJ Schwan's

CJ Schwan's Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $52,000–$54,000/year

Deliver well-known frozen brands like Red Baron and Freschetta to local grocery stores on a Monday–Friday schedule with early morning starts. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, uniforms, and footwear allowance, plus chances to move into leadership.

Employer: Pack N' Go Logistics LLC

Pack N' Go Logistics LLC Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Independent contractor (1099)

Pay: From $16.25/day, 65% of route revenue

Weekday Monday–Friday afternoon sweep route (starts around 1:30 PM) with about 5–10 stops per day. Use your own car or SUV, control your schedule more, and get paid per stop and mile—good fit if you want side income and already have delivery experience.

Employer: Fabral

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive tractor–trailers (flatbed/Conestoga) delivering metal roofing and wall panels for a national supplier. Full-time role with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, paid time off, and more, ideal if you have CDL-A, can handle physical work, and want steady regional runs with a well-known building materials company.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.