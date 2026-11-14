Lancaster’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you’ve got leadership skills and like a fast pace, these management roles are worth a look.

Employer: McDonald's

McDonald's Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive starting wage (not listed)

Lead shifts, coach crew members, and keep things running smoothly so guests get fast, friendly service. This role stands out for paid time off, health/dental/vision, life insurance, free meals, and up to $3,000/year in tuition assistance.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + performance bonuses)

Oversee the flow of service, support hiring and training, and help lead a high-performing team. This job offers weekly pay, performance bonuses, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, meal discounts, and strong growth opportunities.

Employer: P.F. Chang's

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $60,000 – $75,000/year (based on experience)

Hands-on leader for both front and back of house in a busy, full-service restaurant. This role features monthly and quarterly bonuses, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, paid management training, referral bonuses, and access to financial assistance during hardships.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly rate (not listed)

Help run shifts with a focus on costs, inventory, cash control, and customer service. You get a fast-paced environment, training with a major brand, career growth paths, benefits package, and strong discounts on menu items.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details or schedule options are better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.