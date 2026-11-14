Lancaster has some very special dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your home, these adoptable dogs are waiting for you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Lancaster

2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602

Phone: (484) 302-0865

Kennel License #18767

Homer is a young mixed-breed pup with a classic black-and-white coat and lots of growing and learning ahead of him. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and patience as he learns the ropes of home life.

👉 Meet Homer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Lancaster

2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602

Phone: (484) 302-0865

Kennel License #18767

Heidi is another adorable black-and-white puppy at Brandywine Valley SPCA. Like any young pup, she’ll benefit from gentle guidance, socialization, and a family who can help her grow into a confident adult dog.

👉 Meet Heidi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Pomeranian mix

Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: The Pennsylvania SPCA - Lancaster

Phone: (717) 917-6979

Tank is a happy-go-lucky adult with a big personality and "a lot to say." He was surrendered after being abandoned, and he’s ready for a fresh start. Tank is energetic and would do best in an active home, not an apartment, due to his boisterous nature and strong voice. He could use some work on basic training, but he’s described as a sweetheart who makes friends quickly.

Tank can be a bit nervous around other dogs, but he may be able to live with another canine friend if they get along after proper introductions.

👉 Meet Tank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call the listed shelters to ask about adoption fees, vaccinations, and spay/neuter status, and to schedule a visit. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.