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🐶 Playful Pups & Unique Mixes Ready for Adoption in Lancaster, PA
Lancaster has some very special dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your home, these adoptable dogs are waiting for you.
Homer
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Lancaster
2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602
Phone: (484) 302-0865
Kennel License #18767
Homer is a young mixed-breed pup with a classic black-and-white coat and lots of growing and learning ahead of him. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and patience as he learns the ropes of home life.
👉 Meet Homer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Heidi
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Lancaster
2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602
Phone: (484) 302-0865
Kennel License #18767
Heidi is another adorable black-and-white puppy at Brandywine Valley SPCA. Like any young pup, she’ll benefit from gentle guidance, socialization, and a family who can help her grow into a confident adult dog.
👉 Meet Heidi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tank
- Breed: Husky / Pomeranian mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: The Pennsylvania SPCA - Lancaster
Phone: (717) 917-6979
Tank is a happy-go-lucky adult with a big personality and "a lot to say." He was surrendered after being abandoned, and he’s ready for a fresh start. Tank is energetic and would do best in an active home, not an apartment, due to his boisterous nature and strong voice. He could use some work on basic training, but he’s described as a sweetheart who makes friends quickly.
Tank can be a bit nervous around other dogs, but he may be able to live with another canine friend if they get along after proper introductions.
👉 Meet Tank and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call the listed shelters to ask about adoption fees, vaccinations, and spay/neuter status, and to schedule a visit. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.