Lancaster is full of tiny whiskers and big purrs right now. These adoptable kittens are looking for safe, loving homes where they can grow up and feel secure.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: The Pennsylvania SPCA - Lancaster

Phone: (717) 917-6979

Garnet is a fluffy black baby kitten with a medium-length coat. She’s waiting at the Pennsylvania SPCA - Lancaster for a family to call her own.

👉 Meet Garnet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: The Pennsylvania SPCA - Lancaster

Phone: (717) 917-6979

Moonstone is another sweet black mediumhair kitten, still very young and ready to grow up with his new people.

👉 Meet Moonstone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: The Pennsylvania SPCA - Lancaster

Phone: (717) 917-6979

Bonnie is a tiny brown/chocolate shorthair girl. She’s still a baby and would love a gentle home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Bonnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: The Pennsylvania SPCA - Lancaster

Phone: (717) 917-6979

Clyde is a baby brown/chocolate shorthair boy who may be Bonnie’s perfect partner in crime for playtime.

👉 Meet Clyde and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: The Pennsylvania SPCA - Lancaster

Phone: (717) 917-6979

Key Lime is a soft gray/blue baby kitten with a short coat and a bright future ahead of her.

👉 Meet Key Lime and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Pet Pantry of Lancaster County (PA)

Phone: (717) 983-8878

Location: Available at the Pet Pantry main facility, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster

Available at the Pet Pantry main facility, Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on age-appropriate vaccines

Butter is a sunny orange baby boy who’s all set medically and ready to head home. To meet him, fill out an adoption application at the Pet Pantry location or online at petpantrylc.org; their adoption coordinator will follow up with you.

👉 Meet Butter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Pet Pantry of Lancaster County (PA)

Phone: (717) 983-8878

Location: Available at the Pet Pantry main facility, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster

Available at the Pet Pantry main facility, Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on age-appropriate vaccines

Grayson is a handsome gray baby boy, also fully vetted and waiting at the Pet Pantry. Apply in person or online at petpantrylc.org, and their adoption coordinator will be in touch.

👉 Meet Grayson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Lancaster, PA area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to The Pennsylvania SPCA - Lancaster or Pet Pantry of Lancaster County about these little ones, or share this list with friends and neighbors.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.