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🐱 Playful Lancaster Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Lancaster is full of tiny whiskers and big purrs right now. These adoptable kittens are looking for safe, loving homes where they can grow up and feel secure.
Garnet
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: The Pennsylvania SPCA - Lancaster
- Phone: (717) 917-6979
Garnet is a fluffy black baby kitten with a medium-length coat. She’s waiting at the Pennsylvania SPCA - Lancaster for a family to call her own.
👉 Meet Garnet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moonstone
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: The Pennsylvania SPCA - Lancaster
- Phone: (717) 917-6979
Moonstone is another sweet black mediumhair kitten, still very young and ready to grow up with his new people.
👉 Meet Moonstone and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bonnie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: The Pennsylvania SPCA - Lancaster
- Phone: (717) 917-6979
Bonnie is a tiny brown/chocolate shorthair girl. She’s still a baby and would love a gentle home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Bonnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Clyde
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: The Pennsylvania SPCA - Lancaster
- Phone: (717) 917-6979
Clyde is a baby brown/chocolate shorthair boy who may be Bonnie’s perfect partner in crime for playtime.
👉 Meet Clyde and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Key Lime
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: The Pennsylvania SPCA - Lancaster
- Phone: (717) 917-6979
Key Lime is a soft gray/blue baby kitten with a short coat and a bright future ahead of her.
👉 Meet Key Lime and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Butter
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Shelter: Pet Pantry of Lancaster County (PA)
- Phone: (717) 983-8878
- Location: Available at the Pet Pantry main facility, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on age-appropriate vaccines
Butter is a sunny orange baby boy who’s all set medically and ready to head home. To meet him, fill out an adoption application at the Pet Pantry location or online at petpantrylc.org; their adoption coordinator will follow up with you.
👉 Meet Butter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grayson
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Pet Pantry of Lancaster County (PA)
- Phone: (717) 983-8878
- Location: Available at the Pet Pantry main facility, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on age-appropriate vaccines
Grayson is a handsome gray baby boy, also fully vetted and waiting at the Pet Pantry. Apply in person or online at petpantrylc.org, and their adoption coordinator will be in touch.
👉 Meet Grayson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Lancaster, PA area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to The Pennsylvania SPCA - Lancaster or Pet Pantry of Lancaster County about these little ones, or share this list with friends and neighbors.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.