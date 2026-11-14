Lancaster’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from big box stores to fashion and grocery. Here are several customer-facing roles, from entry-level to management, all hiring in Lancaster, PA.

Employer: Weis Markets

Weis Markets Location: 1400 Stony Battery Road, Lancaster, PA

1400 Stony Battery Road, Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

This role is all about greeting shoppers, bringing in carts, helping load groceries, and keeping the parking lot and front of the store clean and safe. Good fit if you like staying active, working outdoors and indoors, and don’t have prior experience.

Employer: Weis Markets

Weis Markets Location: 1700 Fruitville Pike Ste A, Lancaster, PA

1700 Fruitville Pike Ste A, Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Stock shelves, build displays, rotate product for freshness, and help customers find what they need in the grocery aisles. Entry-level role with on-the-job training and a mix of customer service and backroom work.

Employer: Foot Locker (part of DICK’S Sporting Goods family)

Foot Locker (part of DICK’S Sporting Goods family) Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50/hour + bonus incentives, weekly pay

Lead the sales floor, coach the team, and handle opening/closing and cash while staying close to sneaker culture. Comes with 30–50% employee discount, medical/dental, paid vacation, disability, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Spencer's

Spencer's Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.75–$15.00/hour

Support the Store Manager with staff development, merchandising, and inventory while keeping guest service strong. Includes paid sick and vacation time, holidays, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and 30% merchandise discount.

Employer: kate spade new york (Tapestry, Inc.)

kate spade new york (Tapestry, Inc.) Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Part-time, temporary

Base Pay Range: $15.00–$19.50/hour

Help customers style full looks, share product stories, and keep the sales floor and stockroom running smoothly. Great for fashion lovers with prior retail experience who can work nights, weekends, and busy holidays.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location

Be the go-to person for flooring projects—help customers plan, quote, and schedule installs while learning home improvement skills. Role includes bonus opportunities, multiple health plan options, 10% associate discount, tuition assistance, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: 2020 Companies (representing HP)

2020 Companies (representing HP) Location: Best Buy 1197 & nearby stores, Lancaster, PA 17601

Best Buy 1197 & nearby stores, Type: Part-time (up to ~15 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.50/hour + weekly performance bonus (up to $100/week)

Demo HP laptops and tech in Best Buy and office supply stores, train store staff, and keep displays ready to go. Includes paid online training, stable weekly schedule, next-day pay via DailyPay, and a $25/month tech reimbursement.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.