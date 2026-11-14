Lancaster has steady demand for people who keep buildings, labs, and cars clean and running well. Here are several solid options, from entry-level cleaning to skilled maintenance.

Employer: Sodexo at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center

Sodexo at Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.19/hour

Shifts: Any shift (open availability)

This role keeps hospital rooms and common areas clean and safe. Good fit if you like active work, want benefits, and don’t need prior experience.

Employer: The GIANT Company

Location: 1360 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster, PA

Type: Part-time

This job focuses on cleaning floors, restrooms, breakrooms, and handling trash at a busy grocery store. Great if you want shorter shifts and steady, physical work.

Employer: Eurofins

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

This is a skilled maintenance role handling building systems, repairs, and projects in a lab environment. Best for someone with multi-year experience in mechanical, electrical, plumbing, or HVAC who wants weekday hours and full benefits.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Lancaster, PA (mobile at client locations)

Type: Full-time

You’ll travel to customers and detail vehicles inside and out. Ideal if you already have detailing gear, enjoy working on your own, and like moving around town instead of staying in one building.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.