Lancaster’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in manufacturing and industrial design. If you’ve got senior-level skills, there are a couple of strong options worth a look.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead industrial metal fabrication and mechanical design projects from concept through fabrication. You’ll create 2D/3D layouts, detailed fabrication drawings, and BOMs, work closely with project managers and shop/field teams, and do field measurements to make sure designs are safe, buildable, and cost-effective.

(Duplicate listing also appears under a second link; role details are the same.)

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a long-established manufacturer)

(recruiting for a long-established manufacturer) Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: Not listed

Senior role designing and validating packaging systems for a growing manufacturing plant. You’ll lead packaging trials and FAT/SAT, improve line performance and OEE, manage packaging suppliers, and drive continuous improvement. Requires an engineering degree (or equivalent experience), 5+ years packaging engineering in manufacturing, and comfort working on-site plus some travel. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, bonus, and a hybrid schedule.

If one of these fits your background, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.