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🏭 Lancaster, PA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Lancaster’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like working with tools and machines. Here are a few strong options if you want steady work and room to grow.
Production Screen Tech / Inspector
- Employer: VisionCorps
- Location: Lancaster, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Create and maintain print screens for helmet pads, inspect product quality, and help with basic equipment cleaning and maintenance. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can stand and move around machinery, and like a clean, temperature-controlled production area.
Woodworker – Rough Mill
- Employer: Keystone Wood Specialties Inc.
- Location: Lancaster, PA 17602
- Type: Full-time, first shift (Mon–Thu, 6:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.)
- Pay: $19.00–$22.00 per hour, based on skill
Hands-on woodworking in a clean, spacious shop, running equipment like rip saws, jointers, and edgebanders. Great if you already have woodworking/saw experience, can read a tape measure accurately, and want a four-day work week plus strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more).
Machine Operator – Draw, Straighten, and Cut (DSC)
- Employer: All America Threaded Products
- Location: Lancaster, PA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $27/hour during training, $30/hour after (~90 days) + $200–$500/month bonus
- Shifts: Training Mon–Thu 6:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., then 2-2-3 rotating schedule
Run DSC machines that draw, straighten, and cut steel rod, including setups, changeovers, and troubleshooting. Ideal if you’re mechanically inclined, comfortable with physical work (on your feet, lifting up to 75 lbs), and want higher pay with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k), paid holidays and vacation).
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while spots are open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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