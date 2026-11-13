Lancaster’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like working with tools and machines. Here are a few strong options if you want steady work and room to grow.

Employer: VisionCorps

VisionCorps Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Create and maintain print screens for helmet pads, inspect product quality, and help with basic equipment cleaning and maintenance. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can stand and move around machinery, and like a clean, temperature-controlled production area.

Employer: Keystone Wood Specialties Inc.

Keystone Wood Specialties Inc. Location: Lancaster, PA 17602

Type: Full-time, first shift (Mon–Thu, 6:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.)

Pay: $19.00–$22.00 per hour, based on skill

Hands-on woodworking in a clean, spacious shop, running equipment like rip saws, jointers, and edgebanders. Great if you already have woodworking/saw experience, can read a tape measure accurately, and want a four-day work week plus strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more).

Employer: All America Threaded Products

All America Threaded Products Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $27/hour during training, $30/hour after (~90 days) + $200–$500/month bonus

Shifts: Training Mon–Thu 6:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., then 2-2-3 rotating schedule

Run DSC machines that draw, straighten, and cut steel rod, including setups, changeovers, and troubleshooting. Ideal if you’re mechanically inclined, comfortable with physical work (on your feet, lifting up to 75 lbs), and want higher pay with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k), paid holidays and vacation).

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.