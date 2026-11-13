Lancaster’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on local work to fully remote roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: ProCare @Home (ProCare Medical)

ProCare @Home (ProCare Medical) Location: Lancaster, PA (office-based with daily local travel across Central & Southeastern PA)

(office-based with daily local travel across Central & Southeastern PA) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base plus commission (exact amount not listed)

Competitive base (exact amount not listed) Help older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans stay safely in their homes by selling and managing home modification projects from first visit through install hand-off. Great fit if you like being in the field, are strong with measurements and spreadsheets, and want your sales work to have a clear impact.

Employer: Aspen Home Improvements

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base pay plus performance-based bonuses and incentives (exact amount not listed)

Competitive base pay (exact amount not listed) Lead a team focused on lead generation at events and in retail settings, including training, managing performance, and tracking results. Good for someone with 2+ years of lead gen experience, strong leadership skills, and a drive to grow in home improvement marketing.

Employer: M&T Bank

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,800 – $143,000 (market-informed pay range)

(market-informed pay range) Manage and grow a portfolio of small business clients, handling loans, deposits, and cross-selling bank services. Ideal if you have a banking or financial sales background, can read financial statements, and enjoy building long-term business relationships.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Location: Remote – U.S. only (open to Lancaster residents)

(open to Lancaster residents) Type: Flexible schedule, commission-based

Salary: Performance-based commissions and bonuses (no base listed)

(no base listed) 100% remote life insurance sales using Equis Financial’s proven system, with training, mentorship, and room to move into leadership. Best for self-motivated, coachable people who want flexibility and are comfortable with commission-only income.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.