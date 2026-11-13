Lancaster’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with options from retail to banking to science. Here are several management roles hiring across the city.

Employer: Regal

Regal Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.41–$20 per hour (posting lists $18.41 pay scale and $20/hr in title)

(posting lists $18.41 pay scale and $20/hr in title) Perks: Free movie passes, discounted concessions, 401(k) with company match (after eligibility)

Free movie passes, discounted concessions, (after eligibility) Why it’s worth a look: Lead a movie theatre team, handle daily operations, cash, scheduling, and guest experience. Good fit if you have at least a few months of supervisory or theatre experience and like a fast-paced, customer-facing role.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Help run a busy pizza store: lead and train staff, manage inventory and cash, and step in for the Store Manager when needed. Great for someone with retail or customer service experience who wants clear leadership responsibilities and flexible hours.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Lancaster, PA (York Lancaster District)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting End Date: November 19, 2026 (may close early)

(may close early) Why it’s worth a look: Lead a full bank branch, drive growth in deposits and lending, and coach a team of bankers. Includes a structured Branch Manager Readiness Program with mentorship and training—ideal if you have 5+ years in banking/financial services and 2+ years of leadership.

Employer: Eurofins

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Run day-to-day operations in a microbiology lab, lead a team, and oversee quality, equipment, and compliance. Best for candidates with a science bachelor’s degree, 3–5 years of supervisory experience, and hands-on lab skills (PCR, ELISA, foodborne pathogen testing).

Employer: Equus Workforce Solutions

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Coordinate daily operations at community workforce hubs, support staff and partners, and track performance data. Good match if you enjoy community work, have strong people and organizing skills, and can travel locally with your own reliable transportation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles you can explore from the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.