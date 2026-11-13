Lancaster has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Each pup below has a unique story and is waiting for the right match.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: The Pennsylvania SPCA - Lancaster

Phone: (717) 917-6979

About Signet:

Signet is a stunning young shepherd who came to the shelter as a stray and is now ready for a loving home. She’s an active pup with plenty of energy and would enjoy a family that likes playtime and walks.

Good with children of all ages

Can be insecure around other dogs , but may do well with slow introductions

, but may do well with Unknown with cats , but shelter notes she is willing to try

, but shelter notes she is willing to try Loves being around her people and wants to be a close companion

If you’re looking for a loyal, energetic friend to share your days, Signet could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Signet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler / German Shepherd Dog mix

Rottweiler / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Shelter: Pet Pantry of Lancaster County (Pa)

Phone: (717) 983-8878

About Snickers:

Snickers is an adult Rottweiler/German Shepherd mix listed through Pet Pantry of Lancaster County. Her posting date is November 12, 2026, so she’s a more recent arrival and may still be getting settled.

For full details on her personality, home needs, and any adoption fees or requirements, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Snickers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mutt

Mutt Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Lancaster, PA)

About Hugsy:

Hugsy is a young rescue pup with lots of potential who needs a calm, patient home.

Needs a low-energy home with someone willing to take time to let him warm up

with someone willing to take time to let him warm up Has a history of neglect and possibly abuse before being rescued about 7 months ago

and possibly abuse before being rescued about 7 months ago Can be wary of new adults , but improves with slow, gentle introductions (for example, sitting on the porch with him for about 30 minutes so he can get to know you)

, but improves with slow, gentle introductions (for example, sitting on the porch with him for about 30 minutes so he can get to know you) Loves kids and does amazing with them

Hugsy’s ideal family will move at his pace, give him structure, and continue the training that’s already helping him feel safer. With the right people, he can truly shine.

👉 Meet Hugsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lancaster, PA, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share this page so others can see them. A call or click could be the start of a whole new life for these pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.