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Lancaster

School District Highlights Unity Mural Project

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIwLD_1Gp41ZfV00

The School District of Lancaster is sharing the student voice behind a new unity mural, built around questions like what unity means, what languages students speak, and what parts of their culture they want shown. The project invites reflection on how many cultures and languages are represented in the district’s schools. More information: https://t.co/XkhBkbWs5S

This content is adapted from materials provided by School District of Lancaster

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