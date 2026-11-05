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Lancaster
School District Highlights Unity Mural Project
4 days ago
The School District of Lancaster is sharing the student voice behind a new unity mural, built around questions like what unity means, what languages students speak, and what parts of their culture they want shown. The project invites reflection on how many cultures and languages are represented in the district’s schools. More information: https://t.co/XkhBkbWs5S
This content is adapted from materials provided by School District of Lancaster
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