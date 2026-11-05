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Lancaster
Lancaster schools seek community input on future plans
6 days ago
The School District of Lancaster is starting talks about the future of its schools and facilities and is asking community members to share their input to help guide these plans. Community members can learn more and take part in the process here: https://t.co/QOtxVwEERn.
This content is adapted from materials provided by School District of Lancaster
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