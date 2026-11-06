🏥 Lancaster, PA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lancaster’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home health to pediatrics to orthopedics. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid roles here with clear paths to grow.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: Lancaster County, PA (senior living communities)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50–$55/hour + $2,500 sign-on bonus

Work 1:1 with adult and geriatric clients in their homes/senior communities, using your PT skills to help them stay independent. Great fit if you have 1+ year PT experience, like working autonomously, and want strong benefits and career growth support.

Employer: Legend Senior Living®

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Use your LPN license to supervise and train staff, manage meds, and support residents’ care plans in an upscale senior living setting. Comes with bonuses, scholarships, and annual raises, plus a focus on wellness and growth for both residents and staff.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Lancaster County, PA (home health)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Approx. $51,738–$77,606/year Per-visit: $29.85–$44.77 per visit point Hourly (non-visit work): $24.87–$37.31/hour

Provide skilled nursing in patients’ homes under RN supervision—vitals, med checks, teaching, and specialized procedures. Ideal if you have 1+ year LPN experience , want field work with mileage-based visits, and like a structured pay + benefits package.



Employer: WellSpan Health

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8am–6pm, no weekends/holidays

Pay: Not listed (sign-on bonus eligible)

Clinic-based LPN role in orthopedics with steady weekday hours—no nights, weekends, or holidays. You’ll handle patient histories, procedures, test follow-up, and education, with comprehensive health benefits, PTO, retirement, and education assistance.

Employer: Tiny Tadpoles Behavioral Services

Location: Lancaster, PA (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$25/hour

Provide 1:1 support to children with autism and developmental disabilities at home, school, and in the community. Great for someone with RBT certification, experience with kids, and an interest in data-driven behavioral work; includes paid time off.

Employer: SmileMD

Location: Lancaster, PA (regional travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Travel to dental practices as part of a mobile anesthesia team, mostly day shifts (about 7am–3pm) with no evenings and 50–75% overnight travel. Best for RNs with 3+ years’ experience (peds preferred) who want variety, a set weekday schedule, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on experience and offer training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.