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🚧 Lancaster, PA Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings
Lancaster’s trades scene is busy right now. If you like working with your hands and seeing real results at the end of the day, these local roles are worth a look.
Fabricator
- Employer: Silverridge Talent LLC
- Location: Lancaster, PA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $40.00 per hour
Turn blueprints into real metal parts using welding, cutting, and fabrication tools. Good fit if you know your way around MIG/TIG welding, shop math, and measuring tools and want steady, hands-on work.
Residential / Commercial Plumber
- Employer: Ranck Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
- Location: Lancaster, PA (local work, most calls within 30 miles)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00 – $38.00 per hour
- Experience: 3+ years plumbing (Journeyman license preferred)
Join a long-time local company doing installs, repairs, and maintenance without high-pressure sales. Comes with strong benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, company truck and tools) and a family-oriented, local-only service area.
Electrician Helper / Apprentice
- Employer: D.V. Miller Electric LLC
- Location: Lancaster, PA
- Type: Full-time, Apprenticeship
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour
Entry-level spot with a small residential/light commercial electrical team. You’ll assist with wiring, remodels, and service work while learning on the job, with paid holidays, PTO, and chances to grow your skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and lists more openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.