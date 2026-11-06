🚧 Lancaster, PA Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lancaster’s trades scene is busy right now. If you like working with your hands and seeing real results at the end of the day, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Silverridge Talent LLC

Silverridge Talent LLC Location: Lancaster, PA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $40.00 per hour

Turn blueprints into real metal parts using welding, cutting, and fabrication tools. Good fit if you know your way around MIG/TIG welding, shop math, and measuring tools and want steady, hands-on work.

Employer: Ranck Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Location: Lancaster, PA (local work, most calls within 30 miles)

(local work, most calls within 30 miles) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $38.00 per hour

Experience: 3+ years plumbing (Journeyman license preferred)

Join a long-time local company doing installs, repairs, and maintenance without high-pressure sales. Comes with strong benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, company truck and tools) and a family-oriented, local-only service area.

Employer: D.V. Miller Electric LLC

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time, Apprenticeship

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Entry-level spot with a small residential/light commercial electrical team. You’ll assist with wiring, remodels, and service work while learning on the job, with paid holidays, PTO, and chances to grow your skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and lists more openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.