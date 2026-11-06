🛒 Lancaster, PA Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Lancaster’s retail scene is busy right now, with big chains and specialty shops all hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Rexel USA

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help contractors and walk-in customers at the counter with electrical products, orders, and returns. Good fit if you’ve got 2+ years of customer service or sales and want strong benefits, training, and room to grow in a national company.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed)

Front-line customer role helping shoppers with plumbing and home improvement needs. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount, plus chances to cross-train in other departments.

Employer: SiteOne Landscape Supply

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Help landscape pros and homeowners with orders, questions, and product picks in-store, by phone, and online. Great if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, can lift 50 lbs, and want benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and advancement opportunities in the green industry.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Salary: From $16.50/hour

Overnight role stocking and rotating merchandise, keeping aisles clean, and handling signage and tags. Includes weekly pay, free BJ’s membership, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and employee stock purchase plan for eligible team members.

Employer: HomeGoods (TJX Companies)

Location: 1700 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA

Type: Part-time, Temporary

Salary: $13.25–$13.75/hour

Ring up purchases, keep the store tidy, and help shoppers find deals. Nice short-term option with employee discount and access to a wide benefits package for those who meet hours/service requirements.

Employer: Chambersburg Grocery Outlet

Location: Lancaster, PA (in person)

Type: Closing/key holder role (employment type not specified)

Salary: $15.00–$28.37/hour

Lead the front end at night: support cashiers, fix register issues, balance tills, and secure the building. Good match if you’re dependable, comfortable leading a small team, and want higher pay potential for taking on responsibility.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—many of these employers train and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.