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🛒 Lancaster, PA Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Lancaster’s retail scene is busy right now, with big chains and specialty shops all hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, this week has some solid options.
Counter Sales Representative
Employer: Rexel USA
Location: Lancaster, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help contractors and walk-in customers at the counter with electrical products, orders, and returns. Good fit if you’ve got 2+ years of customer service or sales and want strong benefits, training, and room to grow in a national company.
Full Time – Sales Associate – Plumbing
Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
Location: Lancaster, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed)
Front-line customer role helping shoppers with plumbing and home improvement needs. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount, plus chances to cross-train in other departments.
Customer Sales & Service Rep I – Bilingual Preferred (English/Spanish)
Employer: SiteOne Landscape Supply
Location: Lancaster, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)
Help landscape pros and homeowners with orders, questions, and product picks in-store, by phone, and online. Great if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, can lift 50 lbs, and want benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and advancement opportunities in the green industry.
Overnight Stock Clerk – Full Time
Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club
Location: Lancaster, PA
Type: Full-time, Overnight
Salary: From $16.50/hour
Overnight role stocking and rotating merchandise, keeping aisles clean, and handling signage and tags. Includes weekly pay, free BJ’s membership, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and employee stock purchase plan for eligible team members.
Temporary Cashier
Employer: HomeGoods (TJX Companies)
Location: 1700 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA
Type: Part-time, Temporary
Salary: $13.25–$13.75/hour
Ring up purchases, keep the store tidy, and help shoppers find deals. Nice short-term option with employee discount and access to a wide benefits package for those who meet hours/service requirements.
Closing Manager (Closing Head Cashier / Key Holder)
Employer: Chambersburg Grocery Outlet
Location: Lancaster, PA (in person)
Type: Closing/key holder role (employment type not specified)
Salary: $15.00–$28.37/hour
Lead the front end at night: support cashiers, fix register issues, balance tills, and secure the building. Good match if you’re dependable, comfortable leading a small team, and want higher pay potential for taking on responsibility.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—many of these employers train and promote from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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