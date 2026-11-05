🚚 Lancaster, PA Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lancaster’s logistics scene is busy right now—great time to land a steady role if you like hands-on work and keeping things moving.

Employer: Way Delivery Service

Way Delivery Service Location: Lancaster, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour , weekly pay + overtime (DOE)

, weekly pay + overtime (DOE) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO after 90 days

Family-owned delivery company looking for a Warehouse Associate/Driver who can lift up to 150 lbs, run a forklift, and drive cars, vans, and box trucks. Good fit if you like physical work, staying organized, and want solid benefits after your first 3 months.

Employer: Jones Auto Group (Jones Family of Dealerships)

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, company-paid life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, sick time, employee discounts

Front-line parts role helping retail, wholesale, and the body shop with ordering, stocking, and shipping parts. Great if you know car parts (or want to grow in the dealership world) and like a mix of customer service and inventory work.

Employer: Universal Corporation / Shank’s Extracts (Universal Ingredients – Shank’s)

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, FSA, HSA, EAP, ID theft protection, 401(k), PTO available immediately upon hire

Inventory-focused role in a food manufacturing plant, using RF scanners, pallet jacks, and forklifts to move and track materials. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, okay working around food ingredients/allergens, and want strong benefits from day one.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.