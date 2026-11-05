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🚚 Lancaster, PA Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings
Lancaster’s logistics scene is busy right now—great time to land a steady role if you like hands-on work and keeping things moving.
Warehouse/Driver
- Employer: Way Delivery Service
- Location: Lancaster, PA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour, weekly pay + overtime (DOE)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO after 90 days
Family-owned delivery company looking for a Warehouse Associate/Driver who can lift up to 150 lbs, run a forklift, and drive cars, vans, and box trucks. Good fit if you like physical work, staying organized, and want solid benefits after your first 3 months.
Automotive Parts Counterperson
- Employer: Jones Auto Group (Jones Family of Dealerships)
- Location: Lancaster, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, company-paid life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, sick time, employee discounts
Front-line parts role helping retail, wholesale, and the body shop with ordering, stocking, and shipping parts. Great if you know car parts (or want to grow in the dealership world) and like a mix of customer service and inventory work.
Material Servicer – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Universal Corporation / Shank’s Extracts (Universal Ingredients – Shank’s)
- Location: Lancaster, PA
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, FSA, HSA, EAP, ID theft protection, 401(k), PTO available immediately upon hire
Inventory-focused role in a food manufacturing plant, using RF scanners, pallet jacks, and forklifts to move and track materials. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, okay working around food ingredients/allergens, and want strong benefits from day one.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists similar roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.