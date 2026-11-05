🏭 Lancaster, PA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lancaster’s plants are busy right now, and several are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like active work, steady hours, and clear routines, these are worth a look.

Employer: Land O'Lakes, Inc. (Purina Animal Nutrition)

Land O'Lakes, Inc. (Purina Animal Nutrition) Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $28.55/hour

Run and troubleshoot production equipment, move and pack materials, and keep daily production records on a weekday 1st shift, Mon–Fri schedule. This role is physical (lifting up to 50 lbs, lots of movement) and comes with big-company benefits at a well-known, farmer-owned cooperative.

Employer: Eurofins Environment Testing (USA)

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75/hour + 15% shift differential

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 12:00 AM–8:30 AM (3rd shift); training on 1st shift

Unpack and check lab samples, record temperatures, and organize them for testing to help keep water, food, and the environment safe. Good fit if you like detail work, staying organized, and prefer overnight hours.

Employer: TreeHouse Foods

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $21.50/hour (includes shift differential) + overtime potential

Schedule: 6 AM–6 PM, rotating days/weeks

Support plant sanitation and production by running food-processing equipment, keeping areas clean, and following food safety rules. This role offers long shifts with overtime opportunities and benefits at a major private-label food manufacturer.

If one of these fits your schedule and strength level, apply soon and share with a friend who’s looking.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.