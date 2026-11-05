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🏭 Lancaster, PA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Lancaster’s plants are busy right now, and several are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like active work, steady hours, and clear routines, these are worth a look.
Production Operator – 1st Shift (5 AM–1 PM)
- Employer: Land O'Lakes, Inc. (Purina Animal Nutrition)
- Location: Lancaster, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $28.55/hour
Run and troubleshoot production equipment, move and pack materials, and keep daily production records on a weekday 1st shift, Mon–Fri schedule. This role is physical (lifting up to 50 lbs, lots of movement) and comes with big-company benefits at a well-known, farmer-owned cooperative.
Sample Registration Support Technician (Unpacking) – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Eurofins Environment Testing (USA)
- Location: Lancaster, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.75/hour + 15% shift differential
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 12:00 AM–8:30 AM (3rd shift); training on 1st shift
Unpack and check lab samples, record temperatures, and organize them for testing to help keep water, food, and the environment safe. Good fit if you like detail work, staying organized, and prefer overnight hours.
Sanitation Technician – Food Production (6 AM–6 PM)
- Employer: TreeHouse Foods
- Location: Lancaster, PA
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Pay: $21.50/hour (includes shift differential) + overtime potential
- Schedule: 6 AM–6 PM, rotating days/weeks
Support plant sanitation and production by running food-processing equipment, keeping areas clean, and following food safety rules. This role offers long shifts with overtime opportunities and benefits at a major private-label food manufacturer.
If one of these fits your schedule and strength level, apply soon and share with a friend who’s looking.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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