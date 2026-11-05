📣 Lancaster, PA Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple High-Earning Paths

Lancaster’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from community media to real estate and powersports. If you’re good with people and like closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Best Version Media

Best Version Media Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time, independent contractor (100% commission)

Pay: Year 1 potential $65,000+; Year 2 potential $150,000+; uncapped commission

Outside sales role helping local businesses advertise in a community magazine plus digital. You set your schedule, get structured training and coaching, and build a book of business with uncapped income once your magazine is established.

Employer: Home Offer 365

Home Offer 365 Location: In-office in Lebanon, PA (serving Lancaster area)

Type: Full-time, in-office

Pay: $85,000–$200,000+ per year (base + uncapped commission + bonuses)

Work with warm leads only—no cold calling—helping homeowners sell their properties. Comes with paid training, health insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and clear paths into leadership as the company grows toward a franchise model.

Employer: Jones Auto Group – Jones Powersports

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base salary + performance incentives (exact amount not listed)

Lead the sales team and finance process for motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, and more. This is a leadership role with responsibility for sales targets, F&I, customer experience, and team development, plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.