🚌 Lancaster, PA Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving & Mechanic Roles

Lancaster has a nice mix of hands-on transportation jobs right now, from steady state work to fun, flexible side gigs. If you like being on the road or working on the vehicles that keep things moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Department of Transportation)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Department of Transportation) Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (state pay scale; starting rate may be non‑negotiable)

Hands-on role keeping PennDOT diesel trucks and construction equipment safe and road-ready. You’ll do repairs, inspections, and diagnostics on engines, brakes, electrical systems, and more, Monday–Friday 6:00 AM–2:00 PM. Requires Class A or B CDL, PA Class 7 Inspection Mechanic Certification, Medical Examiner’s Certificate, and diesel repair experience.

Employer: Dark Digital (Scoopernova ice cream truck)

(Scoopernova ice cream truck) Location: Lancaster County, PA

Type: Part-time (W-2)

Pay: $15/hour, paid training, ~14–25 hours/week

Fun side job driving a retro ice cream truck around Lancaster County, serving families and taking payments via Square. Shifts are solo, mostly weekday afternoons/evenings and weekends, with hours that change by season. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, clean record, background check, and comfort chatting with customers and working outdoors.

Employer: Homestead Village, Inc.

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (approx. 8:30/9:30 AM–5/6 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Drive residents of a Life Plan Community to medical appointments, activities, and events, with a focus on safety and friendly service to older adults. Requires a PA driver’s license and excellent driving record; CDL preferred. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, 100% employer-paid dental & vision, short-term disability, life insurance, 401k match, PTO, and more).

Employer: Arconic

Location: Lancaster, PA

Type: Full-time, 12-hour rotating shifts (days/nights)

Salary: Not listed; weekly pay, Sundays at time-and-a-half

Maintain and repair plant mobile equipment (forklifts, lifts, carts, etc.) in a 24/7 manufacturing environment. You’ll handle preventive maintenance, troubleshooting hydraulics, diesel/LP systems, transmissions, and more, with detailed work logging. Requires 2+ years industrial mobile equipment experience, related technical degree, or relevant military vehicle repair experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation skills transfer well, and local employers here often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.