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📋 Several Admin & Front Desk Jobs in Lancaster, Ohio
Lancaster’s medical offices are busy and hiring. If you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people, these front desk roles are worth a look.
Medical Receptionist – Eye Specialists of Ohio
- Employer: Eye Specialists of Ohio
- Location: Lancaster, OH (with travel to other semi-local offices)
- Type: Part-time (posting notes full-time schedule and open availability)
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), dental, health insurance, paid time off
Fast-paced eye care office looking for a friendly, dependable front desk person. You’ll greet patients, check them in, collect copays, enter insurance info, scan documents, prep charts, confirm appointments, and call insurance for prior authorizations.
Front Desk Medical Receptionist – Columbus Sleep Consultants
- Employer: Columbus Sleep Consultants
- Location: Lancaster, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hour
- Work Location: In person
Busy sleep medicine office seeking a polished, detail-focused front desk receptionist. You’ll handle check-in and check-out, insurance verification, collecting copays and deductibles, scheduling testing, and scanning.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—Lancaster’s medical front desks move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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