Lancaster’s medical offices are busy and hiring. If you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people, these front desk roles are worth a look.

Employer: Eye Specialists of Ohio

Eye Specialists of Ohio Location: Lancaster, OH (with travel to other semi-local offices)

(with travel to other semi-local offices) Type: Part-time (posting notes full-time schedule and open availability)

Part-time (posting notes full-time schedule and open availability) Pay: From $15.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), dental, health insurance, paid time off

Fast-paced eye care office looking for a friendly, dependable front desk person. You’ll greet patients, check them in, collect copays, enter insurance info, scan documents, prep charts, confirm appointments, and call insurance for prior authorizations.

Employer: Columbus Sleep Consultants

Columbus Sleep Consultants Location: Lancaster, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hour

Work Location: In person

Busy sleep medicine office seeking a polished, detail-focused front desk receptionist. You’ll handle check-in and check-out, insurance verification, collecting copays and deductibles, scheduling testing, and scanning.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—Lancaster’s medical front desks move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.