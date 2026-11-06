undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lancaster
🚌 Lancaster, OH Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings
8 days ago
Lancaster’s transportation scene is busy right now—good news if you like the road or the shop. Here are a few solid picks with strong pay and steady hours.
CDL A Truck Driver - $1,725 min/wk (Regional/OTR/Home Weekly)
- Employer: K&B Transportation
- Location: Lancaster, OH (hiring nationwide)
- Pay: Up to $2,350/week, up to ~$110,000/year, weekly minimum pay as high as $1,886
- Type: Full-time, CDL-A, OTR/Regional/Home Weekly options
This role is all about high, steady pay and 100% no-touch freight. You’ll run modern Freightliner Cascadias, get flexible home-time options, and enjoy full benefits plus extra pay for drops, detention, and layovers.
CDL A Truck Driver – Road Warrior OTR (High Miles, Big Home Breaks)
- Employer: K&B Transportation
- Location: Lancaster, OH (hiring nationwide)
- Pay: 82 CPM, up to $2,350/week, $1,886/week guaranteed, potential around $110,000/year
- Type: Full-time, CDL-A, long-haul OTR “Road Warrior”
Built for drivers who want to run hard, earn big, then rest big—with 10–20 straight days at home between trips. You’ll haul 100% no-touch freight in newer equipment, with strong benefits and paid travel to orientation.
Diesel Mechanic – Buses & Commercial Vehicles
- Employer: Creative Coach Co / Fun Bus
- Location: Lancaster, OH
- Pay: From $30.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, on-site
Four 10-hour days, solid hourly pay, and a big benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, travel discount). You’ll handle diagnostics, repairs, and DOT inspections on a bus and commercial fleet with a stable local company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors open fast when you’re already in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.