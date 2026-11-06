🚌 Lancaster, OH Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings

Lancaster’s transportation scene is busy right now—good news if you like the road or the shop. Here are a few solid picks with strong pay and steady hours.

Employer: K&B Transportation

K&B Transportation Location: Lancaster, OH (hiring nationwide)

(hiring nationwide) Pay: Up to $2,350/week, up to ~$110,000/year , weekly minimum pay as high as $1,886

, weekly minimum pay as high as Type: Full-time, CDL-A, OTR/Regional/Home Weekly options

This role is all about high, steady pay and 100% no-touch freight. You’ll run modern Freightliner Cascadias, get flexible home-time options, and enjoy full benefits plus extra pay for drops, detention, and layovers.

Employer: K&B Transportation

K&B Transportation Location: Lancaster, OH (hiring nationwide)

(hiring nationwide) Pay: 82 CPM, up to $2,350/week , $1,886/week guaranteed , potential around $110,000/year

, , potential around Type: Full-time, CDL-A, long-haul OTR “Road Warrior”

Built for drivers who want to run hard, earn big, then rest big—with 10–20 straight days at home between trips. You’ll haul 100% no-touch freight in newer equipment, with strong benefits and paid travel to orientation.

Employer: Creative Coach Co / Fun Bus

Location: Lancaster, OH

Pay: From $30.00/hour

Type: Full-time, on-site

Four 10-hour days, solid hourly pay, and a big benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, travel discount). You’ll handle diagnostics, repairs, and DOT inspections on a bus and commercial fleet with a stable local company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors open fast when you’re already in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.