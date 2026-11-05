🛒 Lancaster, OH Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Lancaster’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want full-time sales or a flexible front-end role. Here are a few standout openings where people skills really matter.

Employer: Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm Location: Lancaster, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,000–$77,000/year (base pay or uncapped commission, depending on experience)

(base pay or uncapped commission, depending on experience) Apply by: 12/04/2026

Help customers find the right mattress and improve their sleep while earning strong commission on top of base pay. This role is very sales-focused, uses digital tools in-store, and comes with benefits like 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, on-demand pay, and employee discounts.

Employer: CosmoProf Beauty

Location: Lancaster, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a beauty-focused retail team and run the store’s day-to-day operations, from sales and inventory to staff coaching and customer experience. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years of retail/customer service and 1+ year of management, and want product discounts, training, and potential access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off based on hours.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Location: Lancaster, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-end role focused on greeting customers, running the register, and keeping the store looking good. You’ll get a 20% employee discount, chances to grow with the company, and a schedule that can include evenings, weekends, and holidays.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—retail roles in Lancaster open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.