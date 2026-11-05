🔧 Lancaster, OH Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Lancaster has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like keeping buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly.

Below are a couple of solid options in building & grounds maintenance around Lancaster, Ohio.

Employer: Main Street Terrace Care Center

Main Street Terrace Care Center Location: Lancaster, OH

Type: Part-time , Sunday–Thursday, 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

, Sunday–Thursday, Salary: Not listed

Work in a small, 50-bed nursing facility helping keep residents’ clothes and linens clean and organized. Good fit if you’re dependable, detail-focused, and like a steady evening schedule in a healthcare setting.

Employer: State of Ohio – Dept. of Rehabilitation & Correction

Location: 5900 BIS Road, Lancaster, OH 43130

Type: Full-time, permanent (union, classified)

(union, classified) Pay: $23.28/hour

Lead and perform skilled maintenance work (electrical, plumbing, carpentry, grounds, snow removal) inside a state correctional facility. Comes with full State of Ohio benefits (medical, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, retirement) if you have at least a year of maintenance experience and can pass background and drug screening.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, read the full posting, and get that application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.