🛒 Lancaster, OH Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $88K+

Lancaster’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want part-time hours or a full-time leadership role. Here are a few standout openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Lancaster, OH (Walmart Supercenter #3792, 2687 N Memorial Dr)

Salary: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and performance incentives Type: Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

Help customers in the health and beauty aisles and set up creative seasonal displays. Comes with Walmart benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and 100% paid education through Live Better U for eligible associates.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Lancaster, OH (Walmart Supercenter #3792, 2687 N Memorial Dr)

Salary: $17 – $30/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and performance incentives Type: Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

Prepare deli and bakery items, serve customers at the counter, and keep things clean and food-safe. Includes access to Walmart’s full benefits package plus paid time off and tuition-covered education programs for eligible part-time staff.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Lancaster, OH

Salary: $70,000 – $88,320/year + quarterly bonus

+ quarterly bonus Type: Full-time

Lead the whole store: grow sales, coach a high-performing team, and keep operations running smoothly between 6am–10pm. Role includes medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), and generous paid time off (up to 200 hours/year PTO/holidays plus up to 80 hours paid sick time, where applicable).

If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.