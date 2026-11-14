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🏥 Lancaster, NH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN Openings
Lancaster’s hospital scene is busy and hiring. If you’re an RN who likes small-town life but big-clinic resources, these roles are worth a look.
Registered Nurse – Surgical Services/OR (Full Time)
- Employer: North Country Healthcare (Weeks Medical Center)
- Location: Lancaster, NH
- Salary: $42.29–$57.10 per hour (experience-based)
- Type: Full-time
OR role with scrub and PACU experience preferred. You’ll care for surgical patients across pediatric to geriatric, using state-of-the-art tech in a 25-bed community hospital setting.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Dept., Night Shift (Full Time)
- Employer: North Country Healthcare (Weeks Medical Center)
- Location: Lancaster, NH
- Salary: $41.39–$55.94 per hour (experience-based)
- Bonus: $7,500 commencement bonus (paid in two parts)
- Type: Full-time, nights
ED role for RNs with 2+ years of prior ED experience. You’ll manage full-spectrum emergency care, work closely with a multidisciplinary team, and attend a mandatory 3-day paid orientation in Lancaster (with travel reimbursement if WMC isn’t your home base).
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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