Lancaster’s hospital scene is busy and hiring. If you’re an RN who likes small-town life but big-clinic resources, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: North Country Healthcare (Weeks Medical Center)

North Country Healthcare (Weeks Medical Center) Location: Lancaster, NH

Salary: $42.29–$57.10 per hour (experience-based)

(experience-based) Type: Full-time

OR role with scrub and PACU experience preferred. You’ll care for surgical patients across pediatric to geriatric, using state-of-the-art tech in a 25-bed community hospital setting.

Employer: North Country Healthcare (Weeks Medical Center)

North Country Healthcare (Weeks Medical Center) Location: Lancaster, NH

Salary: $41.39–$55.94 per hour (experience-based)

(experience-based) Bonus: $7,500 commencement bonus (paid in two parts)

(paid in two parts) Type: Full-time, nights

ED role for RNs with 2+ years of prior ED experience. You’ll manage full-spectrum emergency care, work closely with a multidisciplinary team, and attend a mandatory 3-day paid orientation in Lancaster (with travel reimbursement if WMC isn’t your home base).

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.