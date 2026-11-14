Lancaster’s retail scene is steady, and auto parts is one of the busier corners right now. If you like helping people and don’t mind a little grease and car talk, these could be a good fit.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Lancaster, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the store, lead the team, and keep customer service sharp when the manager is out. Good for someone with auto parts or retail experience who wants to grow into higher management.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Lancaster, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line customer role helping people find the right parts, run the register, and handle returns. Great if you like talking with customers and want to learn more about cars on the job.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Lancaster, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

More technical role working with professional repair shops, managing orders, and overseeing deliveries. A nice step if you have a mechanics background and want steady hours in a store setting.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.