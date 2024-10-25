Open in App
    News of public record: Fairfield County property transfers

    By Heather Sevigny, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    Fairfield County real estate transactions for Sept. 28 - Oct. 18, 2024

    First name indicates the seller of the property; second name represents the buyer

    Amanda

    • 317 W. Main St.; Friesner Anthony J; Ramsey Dorothy; 10/1/2024; $257,000

    Baltimore

    • 323 - 3325 E. Monroe St.; Santavicca Alexander J; The Fairfield Company LLC; 10/9/2024; $215,000

    Berne Township

    • 2791 Crawfis Road SE; Morgan Cynthia A (Trustee); Lavasseur Tess N; 10/15/2024; $575,000

    Bloom Township

    • 300 Cedar Hill Road NW; Simpkins Charles P; Clark Karalee; 10/2/2024; $505,000
    • No address listed - Salem Church Road NW; Countrytyme Land Specialists Ltd; Pittman Grant A and Azia M; 10/15/2024; $170,000

    Bremen

    • 234 Oak St.; Grover Keila; Myers James D; 10/2/2024; $317,000

    Canal Winchester

    • 7243 Monarch St.; Longdong Albert; Brunson Gordon; 10/7/2024; $480,000
    • 231 Hocking St.; Daily Jerry E Sr; PDP; 10/3/2024; $415,000
    • 7437 Callie St.; Crisp Laura M; Njiforfontem Christian; 10/8/2024; $360,000

    Clearcreek Township

    • 10240 Valentine Road SW; Kilmer Catherine M; Bragg Parris Marie; 10/18/2024; $412,000
    • 11900 Chillicothe-Lancaster Road SW; Binkley Jeffrey A; Markowski Shelby Renee; 9/30/2024; $174,900

    Columbus

    • 10 Holder Road NE; Hannan Randy Lee; Prickett Jordan Lee; 10/14/2024; $365,000
    • 3116 Ambarwent Road; Kharel Laxmi; Leon Antonio Macias; 10/8/2024; $347,000

    Greenfield Township

    • 395 Rainbow Drive NW; JRC Rental Properties LLC; Bowlby Robert Nathan; 9/30/2024; $610,000

    Hocking Township

    • 2710 B.I.S. Road SW; Bussart Marci A; Stevens Lane; 9/30/2024; $249,900

    Lancaster

    • 2026 Amber Wood Place; Stalter Patricia A; Keirns Kenneth E II; 10/1/2024; $407,500
    • 2215 Brookside Drive; Evans Timothy B; RDL; 9/30/2024; $399,900
    • 261 Pairan Lane; Miller Donald W; North Joyce F; 10/2/2024; $374,888
    • 1720 Fern Trail Drive; Zaker Christopher A; Hurst Andrew Jason; 10/15/2024; $366,000
    • 1717 Cedar Hill Road; Peters Jerry F Jr; Ellinger Thomas A; 10/10/2024; $360,000
    • 2138 Greencrest Way; Monk Eric J; Coverdale Justin; 9/30/2024; $345,000
    • 944 Terry St.; Dixon Michael J; Spielman Lauren G; 10/8/2024; $340,000
    • 2670 Prairie Grass Ave.; Aino Oh LLC; Bainter David; 10/3/2024; $325,000
    • 2200 Greencrest Way; Hopper James F; Anderson Charles M; 10/15/2024; $320,000
    • 1200 Beacon St.; Bright Vernon D (Trustee); Zubaugh Sherryl; 10/2/2024; $319,000
    • 712 Lambton Circle E.; McMillen Barbara N (Trustee); Packard Teresa M; 9/30/2024; $310,000
    • 494 Sells Road; Campbell Timothy L; Sims William E Jr; 10/7/2024; $300,000
    • 2122 W. Mulberry St.; Wheeler Gerald L; Sadowski Robin R; 10/10/2024; $267,000
    • 955 Harrison Ave.; Arthur Acquisitions LLC; Clawson Zackery A; 10/7/2024; $258,900
    • 215 Wyandotte St.; One Leaf Property Management LLC; Davis Turner; 10/1/2024; $250,000
    • 2294 Rainbow Drive NE; Sain Harold E; Bird Jimmy; 10/1/2024; $247,000
    • 1762 Wacker Drive; Anderson Charles M; Mistak Trey; 10/8/2024; $224,388
    • 741 Harding Ave.; McCoy Jacob L; Ahlers Presten K; 10/1/2024; $220,000
    • 720 Jefferson Ave.; KP Homes LLC; Ralston Riley J; 10/7/2024; $194,900
    • 141 W. Fifth Ave.; HCR; Childers Cameron C; 10/11/2024; $192,000
    • 320 Washington Ave.; KSG Holdings Inc; Brooke Vincent; 9/30/2024; $188,500
    • 103 S Thomas Ave.; Garlinger David; Bridgeman Cassandra; 9/30/2024; $182,900
    • 706 Franklin Ave.; Wilson Larry R; Rogers Thomas; 10/10/2024; $174,900
    • 924 Reese Ave.; Mount Pleasant Co LLC; Washington Kellie; 10/2/2024; $168,500
    • 605 W. Mulberry St.; Truax Michael; Kunkler Marjorie Alice; 10/7/2024; $136,000
    • 855 S. Broad St.; Asher Norma J; Mobey Rentals LLC; 10/16/2024; $132,000
    • 855 Second St.; Miller Donald W; McNeal Delene; 10/1/2024; $100,000
    • 368 Twelfth St.; John Johnny Allen; Nelson Zachary; 10/8/2024; $13,900

    Liberty Township

    • 4640 Bridgeport St. NW; Lohr Michael J; Chamlagai Khem P; 10/11/2024; $680,000
    • 4895 Blacklick-Eastern Road NW; Kuhn Richard Lee; Callahan Tracy; 10/2/2024; $575,000
    • 3358 Reynoldsburg-Baltimore Road NW; Prickett Jordan Lee; Morris William E Jr; 10/15/2024; $549,900
    • No address listed - Cherry Lane NW; Redd Anthony W; Farley Colby K and Farley Tanya Lynne; 10/2/2024; $150,000

    Lithopolis

    • 1495 Hansberry Drive; Harrison Lisa; Logsdon Joshua; 10/9/2024; $380,000
    • 826 Orwell St.; Hurst Andrew; Hines Gregory L; 10/16/2024; $334,900

    Madison Township

    • 9200 Rich Hollow Road SW; Tootle Dustin; Porter Michael Lee; 9/30/2024; $350,000
    • 9175 Rich Hollow Road SW; Patton Jonathan C; Burgess Katherine Brooke; 10/8/2024; $259,900

    Pickerington

    • 687 Manchester Circle S.; Kimbrough Bridget; Phuyel Hom N; 10/8/2024; $470,000
    • 645 Raab St.; Johnson Shandale; Acharya Purushotum; 9/30/2024; $470,000
    • 744 Manchester Circle N.; Galloway Keith L; Khadka Khem L; 10/10/2024; $418,400
    • 206 Pioneer Circle; Statczar Jacqueline; Francia Annamaria; 10/9/2024; $284,000
    • 477 Meadows Blvd.; Rice David E; Osborne Kirsti E; 10/4/2024; $280,000

    Pleasant Township

    • 3313 Meadowbrook Drive NE; Bunton Mark A; Singh Avneet K; 10/15/2024; $599,900
    • 3440 Wheeling Road NE; Poling Stacey; Wentz Joshua David; 10/7/2024; $430,000
    • 1735 Red Oak Drive NE; Moore Terry L (Trustee); Crabbe Jacob Leslie; 10/16/2024; $400,000
    • 2968 Pleasant Drive NE; Mowery Rebecca J; Gould Kenton; 10/7/2024; $179,900
    • 1200 Lake Road NE; Jackson James R; Lind James Vincent; 9/30/2024; $175,900

    Pleasantville

    • 105 Lincoln Ave.; Bender Paul J; Ringer Jason; 10/10/2024; $220,000

    Richland Township

    • No address listed - Thornville Road Ne; RHE Properties LLC; Lasko Jeffrey; 10/1/2024; $92,000

    Violet Township

    • 8905 Laurel Way NW; Kropf Brian D; Woldemariam Mulubrhan; 9/30/2024; $601,000
    • 13611 Fernlace Court NW; Griffin Scott R; Shvach Evan W; 10/9/2024; $550,000
    • 7908 Madison Place NW; Wood Gregory S; Simon Jason; 10/4/2024; $535,000
    • 372 Haaf Farm Drive NW; Bowlby Robert Nathan; Brulport Nicholas; 10/2/2024; $522,600
    • 8570 Chevington Chase NW; Bentley Donald E; Ferguson Noah A; 10/11/2024; $440,000
    • 11697 Milnor Road NW; Mathias Wesley Curtis; Cockrell Johnathan C; 9/30/2024; $354,000
    • 13778 Stonehenge Circle NW; Harris Michelle L; Woods Clottee R; 10/4/2024; $340,000
    • 11180 Saylor Road NW; Fleming Tammy; Abercrombie Cheryl L; 9/30/2024; $325,000

    Walnut Township

    • 13460 Ivy Road NE; Bramlage Christopher I; Allen Nicholas Edward Wesley; 10/4/2024; $285,000
    • 13388 King Road NE; Refinati James C; Pintz Nicholas G; 10/15/2024; $210,000
    • 13663 Maple Road NE; Howard Robert A; Collins Victor R; 10/2/2024; $180,000
    • No address listed - Narcissus Road NE; Obryan Jennifer; Caulk Corey J; 10/9/2024; $30,000

    This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: News of public record: Fairfield County property transfers

