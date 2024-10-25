Kinsler column: Getting back on the bike to help with physical fitness

I am still exhausted from climbing our stairs 20 minutes ago. And that, to use the terminology of exercise science, places me well within the ‘pitiful’ range of physical fitness. The heart physician who has taken an interest in me says that my heart is fine, but that I am “deconditioned,” which means that every muscle I ever had has run down to its lower limit.

It still isn’t clear how I managed to achieve such a state. I know I was sick, diagnosis unknown, for what Natalie said was about two years. I think I have recovered, but there’s nobody to ask.

Now the challenge is to re-condition myself, and to that end, I’ve purchased a bicycle, the simplest available. It’s red, sort of a female model* so I can get my feet on the ground when necessary and is equipped with a coaster brake. That means that while most modern bikes have 21 speeds, my “Free Spirit Crosstown” has but one. It is what someone my age knows as a “middleweight” bicycle, with tires thinner than the old balloon tires popular up to the early 1950s.

It's a used bicycle. The “head bearings” which allow you to steer, were rusted away, the chain was rusty as well, and the front fender rattled. So I spent part of the afternoon repairing everything, contemplating the fact that bicycles are and were always designed to be maintained by the owner. Raleigh bikes used to come from England with a booklet that is itself a good course in bicycle repair.

So now the idea is to start riding again. I wasn’t sure that I was in good enough condition to challenge Lancaster streets again, but my initial test ride yesterday (supervised by Natalie) was smooth and, compared to the same route on a multi-speed bike, blissfully silent. The brakes don’t squeal, there are no gears to click: there’s only the soft swish of the old tires on the pavement.

A subsequent ride down to the nearby Walgreens reassured me that I wouldn’t fall off, but I still have a tough time stopping for traffic and then resuming my ride, for my legs ain’t so flexible these days. The theory at present is that a daily ride will loosen my joints sufficiently to perform the mild acrobatics necessary to operate a bicycle on Lancaster’s crowded, hilly streets

*Yes, female, but possibly non-binary, for the frame has a straight center bar that drops down about a foot at the seat post, enabling Victorian ladies to ride with a skirt and/or elderly reprobates like M Kinsler to stop at a traffic light without toppling over. There was an extensive article about this in a recent bicycling magazine that acknowledged the furor over bike genders as well as the ferocity of the letters they received on the subject.

Mark Kinsler, kinsler33@gmail.com, lives and works in our little old semi-Victorian house in Lancaster under the watchful gaze of Natalie and now three cats of doubtful provenance.

