    • Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

    New Fairfield County-run public transit now has a new name - The Link

    By Lancaster Eagle-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    LANCASTER — More than 70 submissions for a new name for the Lancaster Fairfield Public Transit were judged and the county has now chosen its new brand — The Link.

    The official name will be Fairfield County Transit but the name people will see on the buses and bus stops will be The Link. A grant was secured that will cover the rebranding costs.

    During the State of the County, the Fairfield County Commissioners announced they were engaging the community and inviting residents to participate in the “Brand the Bus” initiative to find a new name for the transit system.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbqgi_0wLR7I5j00

    They wanted a name that would highlight the benefits that Lancaster Fairfield Public Transit provides its passengers, whether it’s getting them to their jobs, medical appointments, or other essentials in life that necessitates transportation.

    “The Link is a name that perfectly reflects what our transit system does,” said Fairfield County Commissioner Steve Davis in a news release. “We link people to their jobs, we link them to local stores, we link them to their medical appointments, and we link them to the entire community.”

    Governance of the transit department shifted from the City of Lancaster to Fairfield County in July of this year. The rationale for the transfer was to better serve the entire county while keeping a focus on serving employers to help remove the transportation barrier for individuals entering the workforce.

    The county collected name suggestions from Aug. 26-Sept. 27. They narrowed it down to three options which included: Fairfield County Link, Fairfield County Connect and Fairfield County Ride. Voting for the final names started on Oct. 7 during the Fairfield County Fair and ended on Oct. 19.

    "As a newly established county department, we enjoyed hearing from residents and seeing the creativity from the community,” said Transit Director Aaron Kennedy. “The response from the community has been positive, and we hope everyone has enjoyed the process. We want the transportation system to be accessible to all, so we felt strongly about engaging the community in the Brand the Bus process. I believe the new name will be something easy to remember and our branding efforts will raise awareness of the services we offer to more people in the community.”

    All finalists will receive a complimentary ad (birthday, graduation, etc.) on one bus for one month.

    This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: New Fairfield County-run public transit now has a new name - The Link

