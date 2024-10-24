Open in App
    • Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

    Campaign trail visits in Fairfield County throughout the years

    By Ava Agoranos, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    LANCASTER — Lancaster and other parts of Fairfield county has had their fair share of presidential and presidential nominee visits throughout the years.

    It was 1912 that was allegedly the first time a president visited Lancaster, according to the Daily Eagle, which was Lancaster's newspaper at the time. In May of 1912, President William Howard Taft arrived by train to campaign for his second term. About a week later, one of his opponents, former President Theodore Roosevelt, also arrived in Lancaster. They both spoke at the public square and each crowd had several thousand people.

    Warren G. Harding, born in Ohio, visited Lancaster on April 23, 1920. The then-senator visited Lancaster to deliver a speech in the City Hall Auditorium as part of his campaign trail.

    At a quick stop at the train station, Republican vice presidential nominee Richard Nixon spoke to a crowd in Lancaster in October of 1952.

    Vice President Henry Wallace visited the Fairfield County Fair in Lancaster in 1944. He wasn't the only politician to visit the county fair; in 1996 Republican nominee Bob Dole also stopped at the Fairfield County Fair as part of his campaign trail. He addressed over 8,000 people in a 20-minute speech, according to past Gazette articles.

    When Hillary Clinton ran for the Democratic nomination in 2008, Bill Clinton visited Lancaster High School. At this time during the last primary election, there were two Republicans for every Democrat in Fairfield County, so although it wasn’t “friendly territory”, residents were still excited about his visit, according to past Gazette articles. Also in 2008, Ohio University Lancaster hosted Republican nominee, John McCain, during his "Road to Victory" tour.

    In 2012, Fairfield County also had visits from presidential nominee Mitt Romney and vice presidential nominee Joe Biden. Biden spoke at a rally for democrats at Rushville Middle School with more than 800 people in attendance. "If we win Ohio, we win the election," Biden said at the end of his speech.

    Mitt Romney spoke in downtown Lancaster in October of 2012, saying “it’s good to be back in Lancaster." Romney worked at a private equity firm and would fly into Columbus and drive to Lancaster to do work with Anchor Hocking. 8,500 people were in attendance, compared to Biden's 800 people at his Rushville rally.

    Lastly, in 2019, vice president nominee Mike Pence visited the new Magna International plant in Rockmill industrial park, calling it the “largest economic development announcement in Fairfield County in more than two decades."

