    • Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

    Millersport news: Monster Mash IV in downtown on Thursday along with trick or treat

    By Carol King,

    2 days ago

    The Village of Millersport will celebrate Monster Mash IV in downtown Millersport on Thursday, Oct. 24 in the Commodore Bank Parking Lot. Music will be provided by Roxy Janes. Trick or treat will be from 6 to 7 p.m.

    Leaf pick-up

    Leaf pick-up will continue on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

    Senior citizens

    The Millersport Senior Citizens met at noon Friday, Oct. 18 in the Millersport Lions Clubhouse on Chautauqua Boulevard in Millersport. President Richard Neff welcomed the 15 members who were present and led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag. Nancy Davis offered the prayer before the potluck lunch.

    President Neff conducted the business meeting. Discussion was held on changing and updating the by-laws. Several members were remembered who are unable to attend meetings.

    The next meeting of the group will be at noon Friday, Nov. 1 with a potluck lunch. The Nov. 15 Thanksgiving luncheon will be at Bob Evans. The Kitchen Committee for November will be Bill Yates and Carol King. Plans were also discussed for the December Christmas meal. Door prizes were won by Richard Neff, Dave Holtz, John Hammel, Bill Yates, Mary Sue Slater, and Carol King. The meeting was adjourned for cards and Bingo.

    Art exhibit

    Angela Centofanti is excited to reach out to artists and community members about a show that is coming to her gallery next year. It is a state-wide organization that promotes fine artists with disabilities and they are one of the galleries that they will be sharing their exhibit with. This is very exciting and she wants to make sure area artists know about this opportunity and the organization.

    Angela saw this exhibit at the Cincinnati Museum of Art a few months ago and it was very well received and visited partly because of the organization’s excellent reputation for supporting people with disabilities, but also because the artists are so talented. She is excited to have the show stop in Hebron for six weeks next Sept. 20. For more information contact Angela at heartofbuckeyelake@gmail.com.

    This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Millersport news: Monster Mash IV in downtown on Thursday along with trick or treat

