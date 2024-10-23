Open in App
    • Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

    Safety measures put into place for Canal Winchester vs Groveport football game on Saturday

    By Anne Darling Cyphert,

    2 days ago

    This year's Canal Winchester vs. Groveport Madison Varsity Football conference game will kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Mike Locke Stadium in Canal Winchester. Hosting the game on a Saturday is one of several safety measures the Canal Winchester district has collaborated on with Groveport Schools.

    Moving the game to Saturday morning is one of the steps CW school officials are taking to ensure a safe environment. In partnership with Madison Township Police, Groveport Police, and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department, the district will have additional law enforcement presence at the game.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQW4N_0wIN236l00

    Safety protocols will be in place, including:

    • All fans must pass through a weapon detector to enter.
    • Gates will open at 1 p.m.
    • All K-8 students must be accompanied by an adult. Canal Winchester Middle School students (6-8th grade) must also have their school ID with them.
    • All 9-12 students must show a Canal Winchester High School or Groveport Madison High School ID to enter. Students without an ID must be accompanied by an adult.
    • All adults should be prepared to show ID if asked.
    • Separate entrances, exits, seating, and amenities for home and visiting fans.
    • Canal Winchester fans will use the home gates, seating, and facilities.
    • Groveport fans will use the visitor gates, seating, and facilities.
    • No entry after halftime.
    • There will be no re-entry once in the stadium.
    • No loitering in the parking lot or outside the stadium during the game.
    • Attendance will be capped at 2,000 guests.

    Carroll craft show

    A Christmas Carroll is the name of an upcoming craft show. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 6 at Bloom-Carroll High School in Carroll.

    Vendor applications are now being accepted. Vendors may register on A Christmas Carroll-Craft Show Facebook page or on Shalom United Methodist Church Facebook page. Vendor spaces cost $30 each for a 10’x10’ space.

    Vendors will be asked to donate one item for door prizes for guests. The forms should be completed and mailed back with the fee to Shalom United Methodist Church, 4925 Plum Road NW, Carroll, OH 43112.

    Workforce center

    The Fairfield County Board of Commissioners invites community members to the opening of the engineering tech lab at the Fairfield County Workforce Center. The event will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Workforce Center located at 4465 Coonpath Road in Carroll.

    Suits for Heroes

    David Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 Groveport Road in Canal Winchester, will hold Suits for Heroes from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

    New suits, shirts and shoes will be given away to active serving, reservists and veterans who are looking for jobs. Female attire will be given away as well. Military Identification is required.

    For more information, go to davidlutheran.org.

    Leaf collection

    The City of Canal Winchester continues its curbside leaf collection through Friday, Dec. 13. To avoid water backup in the event of rain, leaf piles must be placed behind the curb along the street. Residents are reminded that leaf piles may contain leaves only, as sticks, grass trimmings and other yard waste can cause damage to leaf collection equipment. Regular yard waste will continue to be picked up by the city’s trash service provider during scheduled trash collection.

    Please submit news items for this column at least 10 days in advance to Anne Darling Cyphert at adarlingnews@gmail.com.

