Kinsler: The continuing adventures of the cats of East Mulberry Street

Matters seem to have progressed into autumn outside. Hot desert winds no longer crisp my aged body, and I can finally journey outside without fear of evaporation or incineration. So it’s time for outdoor projects, masculine enterprises like putting the final touches on the Beloved 1964 Econoline. Only it seems that Natalie’s kittens and their mother have moved from the grassy enclave underneath the vehicle, through the engine compartment, and into the little truck itself.

There was a small, alert, orange kitten sitting in the drivers’ seat. Another was curled up in the spare tire, two more victims snoozed in the passenger seat, and someone was slumbering on the battery. I can’t touch the Econoline until the felines are somehow extracted.

Our East Mulberry Street Home for Unwed Mothers, Natalie presiding, presently has no available cat slots but, having found homes for the tiny kittens we thought we might be able to squeeze in one more, for their mother is a serene, elegant young calico whom Natalie loves. We took the entire family to the vet today and that’s how we discovered that Queen Juliet was, um, ‘with kitten’ once more, ETA mid-December.

Now what? Various solutions were proposed and set aside for future consideration, including a purpose-built shelter, or placing an electric heater inside the Econoline. Or the garage.

Or, the pro-life community notwithstanding, take her to a non-pro-life vet to have her ‘fixed.’ Our vet refused to do the surgery, but others might. Neither of us are enthused, because we both love kittens.

Natalie is already bereft, for today we distributed the three extant kittens to their new homes, and their mother just cries and looks for them. I told my tearful spouse that this is the story of most cat families, and the mother never dies of grief.

Anyone (including her) will tell you that Natalie doesn’t cry. But she does, and when she does, I am miserable.I am not in any great need of my little van, so I’m willing to give it up for use as an OB-GYN unit for a month or so. We can deal with the new set of kittens in December.

Mark Kinsler, kinsler33@gmail.com, lives in an old house with old cats and Natalie, who does not age.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Kinsler: The continuing adventures of the cats of East Mulberry Street