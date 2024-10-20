Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

    Kinsler: The continuing adventures of the cats of East Mulberry Street

    By Mark Kinsler,

    2 days ago

    Matters seem to have progressed into autumn outside. Hot desert winds no longer crisp my aged body, and I can finally journey outside without fear of evaporation or incineration. So it’s time for outdoor projects, masculine enterprises like putting the final touches on the Beloved 1964 Econoline. Only it seems that Natalie’s kittens and their mother have moved from the grassy enclave underneath the vehicle, through the engine compartment, and into the little truck itself.

    There was a small, alert, orange kitten sitting in the drivers’ seat. Another was curled up in the spare tire, two more victims snoozed in the passenger seat, and someone was slumbering on the battery. I can’t touch the Econoline until the felines are somehow extracted.

    Our East Mulberry Street Home for Unwed Mothers, Natalie presiding, presently has no available cat slots but, having found homes for the tiny kittens we thought we might be able to squeeze in one more, for their mother is a serene, elegant young calico whom Natalie loves. We took the entire family to the vet today and that’s how we discovered that Queen Juliet was, um, ‘with kitten’ once more, ETA mid-December.

    Now what? Various solutions were proposed and set aside for future consideration, including a purpose-built shelter, or placing an electric heater inside the Econoline. Or the garage.

    Or, the pro-life community notwithstanding, take her to a non-pro-life vet to have her ‘fixed.’ Our vet refused to do the surgery, but others might. Neither of us are enthused, because we both love kittens.

    Natalie is already bereft, for today we distributed the three extant kittens to their new homes, and their mother just cries and looks for them. I told my tearful spouse that this is the story of most cat families, and the mother never dies of grief.

    Anyone (including her) will tell you that Natalie doesn’t cry. But she does, and when she does, I am miserable.I am not in any great need of my little van, so I’m willing to give it up for use as an OB-GYN unit for a month or so. We can deal with the new set of kittens in December.

    Mark Kinsler, kinsler33@gmail.com, lives in an old house with old cats and Natalie, who does not age.

    This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Kinsler: The continuing adventures of the cats of East Mulberry Street

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Gymnast Olivia Dunne In Skimpy Leotard Warned About ‘The Boys’
    thenerdstash.com4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Glory Days: A 1-point game between Bloom-Carroll and Fisher Catholic in 1989
    Lancaster Eagle-Gazette1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    In Memory of Sal Mineo: 48 Years After He Was Murdered
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza29 days ago
    Transgender tiny home village: Denver council awards $1.2 million grant
    David Heitz7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy