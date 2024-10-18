Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

    Flower Show at the Fairfield County Fair

    By Provided by Louise Smith,

    2 days ago

    The Fairfield County Federated Garden Clubs held their fall flower show “Preserve, Protect, and Plan for Our Future” Oct. 7 in the art hall at the Fairfield County Fair. Basil Garden Club was the host for the Bremen Garden Club, Carroll Community Garden Club and Mystical Gardeners Junior Club-Bremen. These clubs are members of the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs. Jan Stein, OAGC Accredited Flower Show Judge, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio judged the show. The show included educational exhibits by Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative and Fairfield Community Action Agency. Hoffman’s Flowers of Baltimore displayed a commercial exhibit.

    Mary Warga of Bremen Garden Club won the Best of Show award for her luminary stretch design and the Judge’s Award of Distinction for her eclectic design. The Horticulture Best of Show was a dahlia grown by Parklynn Bigham of Lancaster. Gigi Carpenter won Junior Best of Show for her terrarium. Visitors to the show voted for their favorite design and selected The Deserts, a design using succulents and rocks by Sharon Anderson of Basil Garden Club for the People’s Choice Award.

    ARTISTIC CLASSES: The Oceans. First Place: Joyce Turner, Bremen GC; Second Place: Emily Sims, Basil Garden Club; Third Place: Wendy Stebelton, Carroll CGC; Fourth Place: Karyl Woods, Carroll CGC. The Rivers. First Place: Bill Molissee, Bremen GC; Second Place: Susie Carpenter, Basil GC; Third Place: Tammie Koetz, Carroll CGC; Fourth Place: Jenessa Fidler, Bremen GC. The Air. First Place: Debbie Molisee, Bremen GC; Second Place:Wendy Stebelton, Carroll CGC; Third Place: Pam Stebelton, Carroll CGC; Fourth Place: Elaine Henderly, Basil GC. The Deserts.. Peoples Choice and First Place: Sharon Anderson, Basil GC; Second Place: Lois Kilcoyne, Bremen GC; Third Place: Mary Wampler, Carroll CGC; Fourth Place: Marsha Smith, Basil GC. Endangered Species. First Place: Debbie Molisee, Bremen GC; Second Place: Mary Wampler, Carroll CGC; Third Place: Elizabeth Edwards, Carroll GC; Fourth Place: Scott Anderson, Basil GC. Insects/Bugs. First Place: Pam Stebelton, Carroll CGC; Judge’s Award of Distinction and Second Place: Mary Warga, Bremen GC; Third Place: Susan Lloyd, Basil GC; Fourth Place: Marsha Smith, Basil GC. Our World. First Place: Mary Warga, Bremen GC; Second Place: Theresa Morris, Carroll CGC; Third Place: Louise Smith, Basil GC; Fourth Place: Jackie Cooperrider, Basil GC. The Sun & The Moon. Best of Show & First Place: Mary Warga. Bremen GC; Second Place: Lisa Mossholder, Bremen GC; Third Place: Tammie Koetz, Carroll CGC; Fourth Place: Megan Rice, Basil GC. The Earth. First Place: Debbie Molissee, Carroll CGC; Second Place: Trudy Keck, Basil GC; Third Place: Wendy Stebelton, Carroll CGC; Fourth Place: Sue Schmitz, Bremen GC. Our Food First Place: Lois Kilcoyne, Bremen GC; Second Place: Jodi Knight, Bremen GC;Third Place: Melissa Bader, Basil GC; Fourth Place: Theresa Morris, Carroll CGC.Our Trees. First Place: Jodie Knight, Bremen GC; Second Place: Louise Smith, Basil GC; Third Place: Barbara Mann, Basil GC; Fourth Place: Elizabeth Edwards, Carroll CGC.

    JUNIOR ARTISTIC CLASSES: Our Flora First Place: Blaire Christy, age 7; Callie Bader, age 7; Reghan Bader, age 9; Ian Bader, age 12; Second Place: Mary Bader, age 6; Sawyer Kling, age 7; Brantley G, age 9; Addison Sahyonne, age 9; Cooper Snoke, age 9; Third Place: Weston Hershey, age 8; Quinn Snoke, age 6; Gabe Snoke, age 8; James Mowry age 7; Clark Black. age 7; Wesley Roy Miller, age 7; Reid Hurtz, age 7; Chloe Back, age 9; Ezri Mowry, age 10; Miles Tyler Hurst, age 10. .Preserving Forever. Best of Show and First Place: Gigi Carpenter, age 8; Lacy Carpenter, age 7; Miles Rice. age 6; Cooper Snoke, age 9; Ezri Mowry, age 10; Second Place: Quinn Snoke, age 6; Callie Bader, age 7; Reghan Bader, age 9; Blaire Christy, age 7: Weston Hersley, age 8; Gabe Snoke. age 8; James Mowry, age 7; Addison Sahyonne, age 9; Third Place: Mary Bader, age 6; Reid Hurtz, age 7; Wesley Roy Miller, age 7; Sawyer Kling, age 7; Chloe Black, age 9; Brantley G, age 9; Miles Tyler Hurst, age 10; Adalynn Calder, age 9.

    HORTICULTURE CLASSES: Best of Show was a dahlia “Show and Tell” exhibited by the Greens of Lancaster. They also had eight first places, three seconds and one third. The balance of the show was exhibited by Basil Garden Club members. Susie Carpenter: 19 first, 12 second, six third and three fourth place. Scott Anderson: five first, three second, one third and two fourth: Susan Lloyd: five first, six second, two third and two fourth. Louise Smith two first; two second; two third and one fourth. Melissa Bader: two first; two third and one fourth. Barbara Mann one third and one fourth. Dianne Voto: one first and one third. Jackie Cooperrider: one first.

    This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Flower Show at the Fairfield County Fair

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA36 minutes ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    H.S. Football Roundup: Lancaster’s comeback bid falls short against Canal Winchester
    Lancaster Eagle-Gazette1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen14 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy