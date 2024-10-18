Flower Show at the Fairfield County Fair

The Fairfield County Federated Garden Clubs held their fall flower show “Preserve, Protect, and Plan for Our Future” Oct. 7 in the art hall at the Fairfield County Fair. Basil Garden Club was the host for the Bremen Garden Club, Carroll Community Garden Club and Mystical Gardeners Junior Club-Bremen. These clubs are members of the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs. Jan Stein, OAGC Accredited Flower Show Judge, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio judged the show. The show included educational exhibits by Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative and Fairfield Community Action Agency. Hoffman’s Flowers of Baltimore displayed a commercial exhibit.

Mary Warga of Bremen Garden Club won the Best of Show award for her luminary stretch design and the Judge’s Award of Distinction for her eclectic design. The Horticulture Best of Show was a dahlia grown by Parklynn Bigham of Lancaster. Gigi Carpenter won Junior Best of Show for her terrarium. Visitors to the show voted for their favorite design and selected The Deserts, a design using succulents and rocks by Sharon Anderson of Basil Garden Club for the People’s Choice Award.

ARTISTIC CLASSES: The Oceans. First Place: Joyce Turner, Bremen GC; Second Place: Emily Sims, Basil Garden Club; Third Place: Wendy Stebelton, Carroll CGC; Fourth Place: Karyl Woods, Carroll CGC. The Rivers. First Place: Bill Molissee, Bremen GC; Second Place: Susie Carpenter, Basil GC; Third Place: Tammie Koetz, Carroll CGC; Fourth Place: Jenessa Fidler, Bremen GC. The Air. First Place: Debbie Molisee, Bremen GC; Second Place:Wendy Stebelton, Carroll CGC; Third Place: Pam Stebelton, Carroll CGC; Fourth Place: Elaine Henderly, Basil GC. The Deserts.. Peoples Choice and First Place: Sharon Anderson, Basil GC; Second Place: Lois Kilcoyne, Bremen GC; Third Place: Mary Wampler, Carroll CGC; Fourth Place: Marsha Smith, Basil GC. Endangered Species. First Place: Debbie Molisee, Bremen GC; Second Place: Mary Wampler, Carroll CGC; Third Place: Elizabeth Edwards, Carroll GC; Fourth Place: Scott Anderson, Basil GC. Insects/Bugs. First Place: Pam Stebelton, Carroll CGC; Judge’s Award of Distinction and Second Place: Mary Warga, Bremen GC; Third Place: Susan Lloyd, Basil GC; Fourth Place: Marsha Smith, Basil GC. Our World. First Place: Mary Warga, Bremen GC; Second Place: Theresa Morris, Carroll CGC; Third Place: Louise Smith, Basil GC; Fourth Place: Jackie Cooperrider, Basil GC. The Sun & The Moon. Best of Show & First Place: Mary Warga. Bremen GC; Second Place: Lisa Mossholder, Bremen GC; Third Place: Tammie Koetz, Carroll CGC; Fourth Place: Megan Rice, Basil GC. The Earth. First Place: Debbie Molissee, Carroll CGC; Second Place: Trudy Keck, Basil GC; Third Place: Wendy Stebelton, Carroll CGC; Fourth Place: Sue Schmitz, Bremen GC. Our Food First Place: Lois Kilcoyne, Bremen GC; Second Place: Jodi Knight, Bremen GC;Third Place: Melissa Bader, Basil GC; Fourth Place: Theresa Morris, Carroll CGC.Our Trees. First Place: Jodie Knight, Bremen GC; Second Place: Louise Smith, Basil GC; Third Place: Barbara Mann, Basil GC; Fourth Place: Elizabeth Edwards, Carroll CGC.

JUNIOR ARTISTIC CLASSES: Our Flora First Place: Blaire Christy, age 7; Callie Bader, age 7; Reghan Bader, age 9; Ian Bader, age 12; Second Place: Mary Bader, age 6; Sawyer Kling, age 7; Brantley G, age 9; Addison Sahyonne, age 9; Cooper Snoke, age 9; Third Place: Weston Hershey, age 8; Quinn Snoke, age 6; Gabe Snoke, age 8; James Mowry age 7; Clark Black. age 7; Wesley Roy Miller, age 7; Reid Hurtz, age 7; Chloe Back, age 9; Ezri Mowry, age 10; Miles Tyler Hurst, age 10. .Preserving Forever. Best of Show and First Place: Gigi Carpenter, age 8; Lacy Carpenter, age 7; Miles Rice. age 6; Cooper Snoke, age 9; Ezri Mowry, age 10; Second Place: Quinn Snoke, age 6; Callie Bader, age 7; Reghan Bader, age 9; Blaire Christy, age 7: Weston Hersley, age 8; Gabe Snoke. age 8; James Mowry, age 7; Addison Sahyonne, age 9; Third Place: Mary Bader, age 6; Reid Hurtz, age 7; Wesley Roy Miller, age 7; Sawyer Kling, age 7; Chloe Black, age 9; Brantley G, age 9; Miles Tyler Hurst, age 10; Adalynn Calder, age 9.

HORTICULTURE CLASSES: Best of Show was a dahlia “Show and Tell” exhibited by the Greens of Lancaster. They also had eight first places, three seconds and one third. The balance of the show was exhibited by Basil Garden Club members. Susie Carpenter: 19 first, 12 second, six third and three fourth place. Scott Anderson: five first, three second, one third and two fourth: Susan Lloyd: five first, six second, two third and two fourth. Louise Smith two first; two second; two third and one fourth. Melissa Bader: two first; two third and one fourth. Barbara Mann one third and one fourth. Dianne Voto: one first and one third. Jackie Cooperrider: one first.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Flower Show at the Fairfield County Fair