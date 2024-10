BREMEN – Fairfield County will receive a $750,000 grant from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, administered by the Ohio Department of Development.

This grant will assist the Village of Bremen as part of a Neighborhood Revitalization Program (NRP). Repairs and improvements to both the Howell Park Walking Path and Broad Street sidewalks. Improvements to the softeners at the village’s water treatment plant, improvements to the lighting at the community pool, and repairs and improvements to the storm drainage and pavement on Marietta Street will also be funded through this grant.

Nearly three dozen communities throughout Ohio will be receiving funding to complete these neighborhood improvements to enhance the quality of life for residents. In total, $18.2 million will be distributed across 34 communities.

“We held a series of public meetings that were well attended and used to help us determine the areas of highest priority,” said Mayor Anthony Taylor. “We appreciate the county’s support in helping us find a way to address these critical needs. Our residents deserve these critical improvements, and we look forward to moving forward.”

“In addition to the funding provided through the grant, Fairfield County committed $80,900 of CDBG allocation dollars as matching funds,” said Holly Mattei, Interim Director, Regional Planning Commission.

The Village of Bremen will commit $45,000 to match funds for the grant which will help complete these projects and make for a stronger investment.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Village of Bremen plans to improve parts of the village after receiving new grant