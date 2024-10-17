Open in App
    • Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

    Which hurricanes have passed through Ohio?

    By Ava Agoranos, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3O8o_0wAK1HPw00

    LANCASTER – Florida ranks number one in the United States for most hurricanes, which is apparent with the state getting hit with two within a two week frame.

    Other coastal states like Texas, Louisiana, North Carolina and South Carolina are other spots people think of when it comes to hurricanes. But has Ohio, being hundreds of miles away from the nearest ocean, ever been hit with the remnants of a hurricane?

    According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), two hurricanes have actually passed through Lancaster: Hurricane Opal in 1995 and Hurricane Nate in 2017. Hurricane Nate first hit New Orleans and Hurricane Opal hit near the border of Florida and Alabama. Over in Logan, Hurricane Isidor, which also first hit New Orleans, passed through in 2002.

    In 2005, Columbus felt the effects of Hurricane Katrina, bringing two to five inches of rain to the city according to the National Weather Service. Hurricane Katrina was one of the most devastating hurricanes, with a death toll of over 1,000 across the Gulf Coast.

    Cincinnati has had four hurricanes pass through the city, according to the NOAA. They also received rain from Hurricane Katrina in 2005 as well as Tropical Storm Claudette in 1979. The other two were unnamed, one hurricane in 1915 and a tropical storm in 1892.

    Most recently, Hurricane Helene ripped through the southern states as a Category 4 storm. As a result, Southeastern Ohio experienced heavy rainfall and strong winds. Scioto County, a few counties south of Fairfield County, declared a state of emergency due to the effects from the remnants of Helene.

    This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Which hurricanes have passed through Ohio?

